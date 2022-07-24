Lightyear Streaming: When And Where You'll Be Able To Watch The Movie Online

It wasn’t all that long ago that we were first hearing about the Pixar movie, Lightyear, and trying to figure out if it was an origin story and why Tim Allen wasn’t voicing the famous character. The movie didn’t beat out the competition at the box office and failed to claim the top spot, but the fun-filled adventure story is beating the likes of Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick when it comes to making its streaming debut.

In not too much time we will all be able to watch Lightyear streaming on a service that should come as no surprise to just about anyone. Below is everything you need to know about when and where to watch the movie, as well as some other information about the Chris Evans-led animated film.

When And Where You Will Be Able To Watch Lightyear Streaming

If you were expecting to see Lightyear streaming on platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, or Peacock before anywhere else, I have some bad news for you. But, if you assumed the latest Pixar theatrical effort would eventually join the incredible library of movies on Disney+, then this is one of the rare times the saying that goes “You know what they say about assumptions…” couldn’t be more wrong.

In July 2022, Disney announced that Lightyear would be available for anyone with a Disney+ subscription starting Wednesday, August 3. This means you will be able to watch the movie less than two months after it opened on the big screen. Disney did something similar with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which joined the streamer about a month-and-a-half after it made its theatrical debut.

Are There Other Ways To Watch Lightyear?

It is understandable that not everyone uses Disney+ for one reason or another, and so some might be wondering if there are other ways to see the Lightyear voice cast in action. Well, as of July 2022, the movie is still playing in theaters across the country. Obviously, it won’t be on the big screen forever, so you will want to check your local listings (Remember when they were in the newspaper?) before you head to your local cinema.

But, what about those of us who live in areas where Lightyear isn’t playing on the big screen? Well, the movie will certainly end up on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and Digital formats at some point in the future, Disney just has yet to announce an exact release date. However, we can make an educated guess if we use Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as an example. That movie opened in theaters on May 6 and will be available on Blu-ray on July 26. If Lightyear, which opened June 17, charts a similar path, we’ll probably see it available on home video at some point in early September. But again, this is just a guess.

If You’ve Already Watched Lightyear…

Lightyear will be available to stream on Disney+ starting August 3, 2022.