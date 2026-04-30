It's Going To Be A Steven Spielberg Summer At The Movies, And I'm So Pumped Universal Orlando Is Also Leaning In

Look, if you’re a movie fan, I can pretty much guarantee you’re a Steven Spielberg fan, too. I mean, the legendary filmmaker changed the medium forever with his massive run of masterpieces, from E.T., to Jurassic Park, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark or Schindler’s List. As the director returns to the big screen with this year's anticipated release, his new movie Disclosure Day, I love that Universal Studios Orlando has announced the many ways that energy will be represented in the park.

I Love That Universal Is Celebrating Steven Spielberg's Heavy Hitters In More Ways Than One

Universal Orlando just announced what’s going on over summertime, via a press release, and the plans are stacked with love for Spielberg… as it should be! If you go to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida from May 23 through August 10 you can experience it yourself.

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Jaws has long been one of the major properties with a presence at Universal Studios Orlando, and the summer one thing you’ll notice is a number of new Jaws-inspired “interactive experiences”, photo ops, drinks and “bites.” Guests can also look out for parks-exclusive merch around Jaws that will only be available during the season.

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Additionally, there’s going to be more from the Universal Mega Movie Parade which will not only celebrate Jaws (in epic fashion), but other Spielberg favorites like E.T. and Jurassic World. The parade has over a dozen floats and almost 100 performers, and will also involve Back To The Future, Ghostbusters, Minions, Sing, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda. On top of that, one of our favorite attractions CineSational is back with “A Symphonic Spectacular” complete with a big nighttime lagoon show to the tune of more Universal favorites.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

New Movie Disclosure Day Is Also Getting Its Own Exhibit

Along with reminding parkgoers about the iconic films from Steven Spielberg’s past, Universal Orlando is also getting behind Disclosure Day. It’s Spielberg’s latest alien movie starring the likes of Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Doming and Wyatt Russell. There’s going to be a Disclosure Day exhibit this summer which will have props and behind the scenes stories from the new movie. The exhibit will also include other props from some other Spielberg movies as well.

This is pretty special, isn’t it? Disclosure Day is the filmmakers first movie since The Fabelmans and first genre film made for the summer season in an entire decade when The BFG came out. Universal Orlando is also holding a bunch of deals and specials right now, like one where you can buy a 3-day ticket and get 2 days free, which you can check out on Universal Orlando website. And you can see Disclosure Day when it hits theaters on June 12.