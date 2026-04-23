How Am I Just Learning The Pitt Season 2 Has A Breaking Bad Connection That Isn't Bryan Cranston's Daughter?

In just two seasons, The Pitt has established itself as a HBO show that got the world talking. The second season of the medical drama (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) recently wrapped, with fans still reeling from the Season 2 finale. And while Bryan Cranston's daughter Taylor Dearden stars as fan favorite Dr. King, it turns out there's another Breaking Bad connection to the series. And my mind is officially blown.

Some fans out there are hoping Bryan Cranston appears on The Pitt at some point, even if one of the EPS shot down that idea. He's become synonymous with his outstanding performance as Walter White, but it turns out another Breaking Bad star actually showed up in Season 2. Namely Charles Baker, who played Skinny Pete throughout the series as well as El Camino (both of which are streaming with a Netflix subscription). The actor posted about his time on the Emmy-winning drama over on his Facebook, as you can see below:

Posted by thecharlesbaker on

Well, I'm shook. Despite being a Breaking Bad fan, I didn't clock that this was the same actor who played Skinny Pete. Although he did spend his first few episodes as Digby covered in dirt, so maybe I should give myself some grace. Still, it's mind-blowing that there's this second connection to the AMC drama, and I'm not the only one.

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While some fans might have recognized Charles Baker when he popped up in The Pitt's second season, there are plenty of folks who were surprised like me. The comments section of the actor's post has some of those fan reactions, which read:

I like to think Digby was Skinny Pete trying to get his life back together.

We see you, Skinny Pete.

Yo! Skinny in the house!

Didn’t realize he was sneeky pete on breaking bad

Same, though. I love the top comment in particular, which creates a fan-made shared universe connecting Breaking Bad with The Pitt. Although that would mean that Skinny Pete fell on some hard times and eventually became unhoused. But in the end Mr. Digby got the last laugh when he stole Whitaker's badge and a medical training dummy.

While not a leading character, Skinny Pete was a great supporting presence throughout Breaking Bad's run on TV. He was one of Jesse's friends, and a low-level meth dealer in Albuquerque. As a reminder, you can see a compilation of Pete and Badger below:

Skinny Pete and Badger | COMPILATION | Breaking Bad - YouTube Watch On

Pete and Badger were endlessly loyal to Jesse Pinkman throughout the series, as well as El Camino, and remain fan favorites years later. I have to wonder if we'll see more of Digby in future seasons of The Pitt; the way he was treated with care and dignity by Dana Evans was just one of the many emotionally gripping plot lines from Season 2.

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The Pitt is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And folks can re-watch Breaking Bad on Netflix.