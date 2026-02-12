The Pitt Cast Opens Up About Being Directed By Noah Wyle For Pivotal New Episode: ‘I Had Blisters From Practicing'
Prepare for a showcase on the nurses this week!
The Pitt returned for Season 2 early in the 2026 TV schedule, and now the show is shifting the focus over to put the spotlight on the nurses in the new episode on February 12. Star Noah Wyle stepped behind the camera to direct it, and cast members Brandon Mendez Homer and Amielynn Abellera – a.k.a. NP Donnie and Nurse Perlah – spoke with CinemaBlend about this "pivotal" episode for the nurses as directed by the ER vet.
As usual with The Pitt, the new episode will pick up where the previous hour left off, which means showing the aftermath of Louie's medical emergency from the final moments of last week's installment. Fans will have to sign in with an HBO Max subscription tonight at 9 p.m. ET to see what exactly happens to showcase just how key the nurses are to the ED, but when I spoke to the cast at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, Brandon Mendez Homer previewed how important it will be:
Not all medical dramas flesh out the nurses to be layered characters on equal footing with the doctors, but The Pitt hasn't shied away from showing how they keep the ED running smoothly as much as (if not more than) the physicians, no matter how messy it can get on the show. The actor's comment about Noah Wyle's mom tracks with what Wyle himself said after Season 1 about her "teary-eyed" reaction to the show.
Brandon Mendez Homer isn't the only actor who believes strongly in serving as a mouthpiece for the roles of nurses, with Amielynn Abellera saying that she feels "honored" to show how "their job is so important." She also shared how having Noah Wyle as a director with so much acting experience was helpful in filming the new episode:
The Pitt viewers experienced Noah Wyle's writing style for the first time with two episodes of Season 1; now, they'll get to see the directing style of the "renaissance man," and Abellera only had good things to say about his work on the episode highlighting the nurses.
This wasn't his first time directing himself on one of his own shows, as Wyle stepped behind the camera for episodes of Falling Skies, The Librarians, and Leverage: Redemption long before The Pitt even premiered on HBO Max with all kinds of gory scenes and surprisingly pricy fake organs.
For now, take a look at a preview for the episode that will be, to quote Brandon Mendez Homer, so "pivotal" on The Pitt:
The next episode, which covers the 12 p.m. hour of the Season 2 day shift, will release on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on February 12. If Season 2 is anything like Season 1, The Pitt is just going to keep on raising the stakes (and stress levels) for everybody in the ED. Whether the show can top the mass casualty event from last season remains to be seen.
At this point, I'm curious to see if Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi's glitchy AI technology will have a part to play in whatever inevitably goes wrong for Dr. Robby, the nurses, and all the rest as Season 2 continues.
