The Pitt Put New Nurse Emma In Life-Or-Death Danger, But The Actress Shared What Was Actually ‘So Sweet’ On Set

The weeks are counting down until the Season 2 finale of The Pitt in the 2026 TV schedule, and the stakes are getting higher as the doctors and nurses of the day shift get more and more run down. For new nurse Emma, she’s had a doozy of a first day on the job while shadowing Dana, with actress Laëticia Hollard spending a lot of her screentime with Emmy-winner Katherine LaNasa. Unfortunately for Emma, the latest episode ended with a confused patient waking from sedation and immediately attacking her. The good news? Hollard herself had “sweet” memories from her time on set.

It felt inevitable that something bad was going to happen to one of the medical professionals after “Code Hula Hoop” was introduced, and Emma was the unlucky one at the end of Episode 11 (available streaming now with an HBO Max subscription). Curtis, who had been sedated earlier in the season, woke up when the new nurse was alone in his room with him. He wasted no time in dropping an aggressive F-bomb and pulling her into a headlock with nobody on hand to help her.

The promo for Episode 12 at least indicates that help will be on the way, but it remains to be seen how much she’ll go through before anybody can save her. On the plus side, Laëtitia Hollard evidently didn't have any traumatic times during her real-life experiences on Season 2. I spoke with the actress at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta shortly after I heard from her fellow nurse actors about their roles. Since The Pitt is her first major TV credit, I had to know: what was it like for her to join a show with such a fast pace and so much critical acclaim? She shared:

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I did theater as a kid. I did a lot of Shakespeare, and I went to a conservatory. I went to Juilliard. So I felt kind of like Emma, that I felt like I have the knowledge and the skills, but then getting there, it's a different thing. It was nerve-wracking, but I think I was prepared, and people were so sweet on set, giving me time, giving me grace, giving me knowledge, so it was just a really great experience.

Hollard may not have come to The Pitt with a long list of credits (or even a notable background role like Taylor Dearden’s “Sad Faced Girl” on Breaking Bad), but a background in theater and some time at Juilliard certainly mean that she didn’t come to the medical drama totally green to performing. Considering that the last fans saw of Emma at this point in Season 2 was her being attacked by a patient, it's nice to know that the actress had a “really great experience” while surrounded by people who were “so sweet” to her. She went on:

I think I'm only realizing how big the show is now that Season 2 is coming out, and people are personally telling me what impact Emma has had on them.

In the time since I spoke with Laëtitia Hollard, Season 2 started generating even more buzz with another round of awards show wins to go along with the fun – and occasional frustration – of weekly episode releases. According to the actress, however, she’s also experiencing some touching real-life interactions that have nothing to do with Noah Wyle winning trophies. As for what’s next for Emma… well, at the very least, I’m guessing that Episode 12 will be a showcase for Hollard’s acting skills! Check out the promo below:

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New episodes of The Pitt will continue releasing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max, through to the Season 2 finale on April 16. The drama has already been renewed for Season 3, but since Emma was technically shadowing Dana in Season 2, there’s no guarantee that she will be back.