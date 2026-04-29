After Noah Wyle's Brutal Words About George Clooney Ever Appearing On The Pitt, His ER Co-Star Shared His Thoughts

Despite any and all amounts of fan-wishing and medical-drama voodoo going on behind the scenes, The Pitt Season 2 didn’t deliver any massive ER reunions to the 2026 TV schedule for star Noah Wyle, though there’s always Season 3. (And presumably an endless number of hugely popular seasons after that.) Still, maybe don’t put all your eggs in the “George Clooney cameo” basket after the actor responded to Wyle’s amusingly brutal comments about his former co-star.

This back-and-forth began some months ago, when Clooney graciously (if not entirely realistically) said in an interview that he’d reunite with Wyle on screen “in a heartbeat.” The Pitt star had a sardonic response, saying the Jay Kelly star might do it in “his final heartbeat,” with Wyle pointing out that the Oscar winner wasn’t so high on teaming up during the quieter years before The Pitt became so massively popular.

Most recently, George Clooney was asked by Yahoo Entertainment about making a potential pitt-stop appearance on the HBO Max series, and he seemed far less open to the idea, while phrasing it iin a way that put the onus back on Wyle. Here’s how he put it, via Yahoo’s Instagram post:

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Noah's tired of answering that question, so I will just say I don't think they need my help.

That’s true by all means, though I don’t think fans want to see Clooney on The Pitt because they think it’s lacking in star power or convincing performances. The medical drama’s cast has racked up awards wins and nominations, and not even the major exits that went down each season have derailed anything. Bringing the Batman and Robin star into the mix at this point in the game might just be more distracting than advantageous, though I can imagine ways to pull it off.

For one, I think it would be great to bring Clooney in as some kind of a harsh administrator who isn’t there to gain any friendships or woo any women. The actor always plays very successfully into his charming nature, but I’d love to see him be more of a monster at least once. Second, I think he’d be great as a patient whose face and identity are completely obscured, so that the performance can speak for itself without Clooney’s handsome mug being a distraction.

In any case, the Oceans franchise lead didn’t want to come across as if there was bad blood behind the scenes, and point out that the core ER squad have remained friends throughout the years, saying:

But I will say that it is a family between Tony Edwards and Eriq La Salle and Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle. We all took that journey together. We went from anonymity to fame in like a week. And then we've been close ever since, and we stay close. And I'm very proud to have them as my friends.

To be fair, George Clooney also turned down a return to one of the TV shows that originally put him on the map, Roseanne, when it was revived (and then morphed into The Conners). So it's not just Wyle and The Pitt that he's aiming to avoid.

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Maybe if The Pitt makes that night-shift spinoff happen, Clooney could return to hospital duds to head up that show without any worries about taking the spotlight away from Wyle. Or maybe he'll just continue being rich and comfortable choosing his own projects that aren't as hectic as weekly episode tapings.

The Pitt will follow up on its Season 2 cliffhanger when Season 3 arrives via HBO Max subscription at some point in early 2027.