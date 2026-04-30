The 'Shocking And Almost Embarrassing Amount' Euphoria Ultimately Spent On Just The Flowers For Cassie And Nate's Wedding

It’s hard to stop talking about the latest episode of Euphoria because there’s just so much to cover about from episode three alone! From Cassie and Nate’s messy ceremony full of wardrobe malfunctions, to its tribute to Angus Cloud, the return of Eric Dane’s character or that viral Sydney Sweeney fart video?! Too, too much. But what about the wedding itself, how did production pull it off, and did it reach that $50k on flowers ultimatum Cassie said she wanted in the show?

Euphoria’s production designer François Audouy just spilled the details! Apparently, the HBO show really did go all out on the wedding. Here’s what’s going on with the flowers per Audouy's comments to The Wrap:

We spent considerably more than [$50k]. The number is kind of shocking and almost embarrassing to tell you, but … it was a decision that we all made together because of .. metaphorical importance of telling the story with … the amount of florals, and to Sam’s genius, he folded that into the story where it became part of Cassie’s motivation.

There were so many florals on that set that their vendor cleaned out all the local farms in Southern California and “multiple countries” with the particular florals they needed. Flowers were even flown in from Miami, Ecuador and Amsterdam to complete the vision. The production designer claims they bought out the entire L.A. floral market within their color palette. Sorry might be in order for any weddings like it happening in the immediate area!

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For the production designer, it all started with nailing the color scheme which ended up being a lot of blushes, pinks and creams. Audouy said he actually “color sampled shrimp” because he thought the color would fit perfectly within the show’s vision of an “over the top” wedding. As he also shared:

It’s the idea that if the exterior is beautiful enough, the interior rot doesn’t matter. I wanted to make a venue that was generally beautiful … and seductive [but] it couldn’t look wrong or cheap, because then this metaphor would collapse. I wanted to create a space that felt like a tragedy that was living inside perfection.

The flowers in Nate and Cassie’s wedding ceremony amounted to over 10k stems including 2.8k roses but wait there’s more! That number doesn’t even get into the reception which had 14.8 stems including 4.6k roses. And the florals was just one aspect of the ridiculous wedding.

The production team also commissioned 10 sculptures of the Euphoria couple, 10 for the shrimp buffet and 10 ice luges as well. As far as the inspiration, he looked a lot at social media to get into the mindset of Cassie. In his words:

We wanted to create this sort of saccharine, Pinterest, Instagram, clickbait wedding that was the kind of imagery that Cassie was obsessing about on her phone.

Filming the actual wedding episode was shot across nine days. Creator Sam Levinson called shooting the episode “a blast” but also quite “complicated” to get done considering how many cast members were at set all at once. Euphoria really went all out, and we’re so curious what’s coming next as the season continues to air on Sundays on the 2026 TV schedule.