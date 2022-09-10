Lord Of The Rings’ Ismael Cruz Córdova Reveals ‘Vicious’ Backlash Since His Rings Of Power Casting And How He Has Been Handling It

With Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the fantasy franchise is making history by marking the first time the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien has characters played by people of color. Among The Rings of Power cast is Ismael Cruz Córdova, an Afro-Latino actor who is playing the Silvan elf, Arondir. As the series becomes a major streaming success, Córdova has opened about the racist backlash he has received since being cast in the Lord of the Rings spinoff.

Ismael Cruz Córdova was cast as the first elf played by a Latino actor in the Tolkien franchise back in 2020, and as the actor recently revealed, since he was attached to Lord of the Rings, he has had “pure and vicious hate speech” into his social media DMs “nearly every day.” During his interview with Esquire , he also said this:

I fought so hard for this role for this very reason. I felt that I could carry that torch. I made sure that my elf was the most Elven, the most incredible, because I knew this was coming… You can never use it as an excuse: ‘But elves don’t look like that.’ They didn’t, but now they do.

Córdova was raised in Puerto Rico and became a Lord of the Rings fan as an early teen, but in order to see the DVD for Fellowship of the Ring, he had to work multiple jobs himself to afford a TV and DVD player. Twenty years later, despite the adversity the actor has faced throughout his life the actor, who has also starred in Sesame Street, Ray Donovan, The Mandalorian and The Undoing, gets to be part of the first series set in the beloved world.

As Córdova shared, he was not surprised by the racism brought his way for being part of Lord of the Rings’ first racially-inclusive series. Since the release of The Rings Of Power, despite a lot of positive reactions from audiences (including avid fans of the fantasy series), the series has also been review bombed for allegedly being “unfaithful” to the source material as well, with POC representation being some fans’ reasoning for disliking the series.

The original Lord of the Rings hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan have since taken to social media to share on social media “You are all welcome here,” along with The Rings of Power social media account stating they “stand together in absolute solidarity” against the “relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse” some of the cast.

Whoopi Goldberg also commented on the issue , telling those that have a problem with it to “get a job” and “find yourself.” She made a point that many others are defending the casting with, “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too?” It certainly doesn’t add up that characters in a fantasy world would be confined to having one skin tone.