First Reactions Are Here For The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, See What People Are Saying About The Amazon Prime Series

The wait is finally almost over!

Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings series has been in the works for years, and the wait is finally coming to an end. The Rings of Power series is set to hit the streaming service on September 2, taking place in Middle-earth’s Second Age, thousands of years before the events of Frodo Baggins’ journey to destroy the One Ring. The first two episodes of the series have screened, and people are taking to social media with their first reactions to the highly anticipated fantasy series. Let’s check out what they have to say!

Just because this prequel is taking fans so far back, that doesn’t mean there won’t be familiar characters. Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) were among the iconic faces we saw in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s epic teaser trailer this summer, and we also know that Maxim Baldry will try to make Isildur more relatable. Compelling characters — and particularly Clark’s Galadriel — are a big part of why Collider’s Carly Lane-Perry can’t wait to see more:

As well as praising Morfydd Clark, critic Preston Barta says Ismael Cruz Córdova will “knock you on your ass” with his portrayal of the Silvan Elf Arondir:

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says the pacing of the first two episodes is kind of slow, but viewers will be left wanting more:

Vanessa Armstrong of SlashFilm says The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (opens in new tab) sets up a lot of story for the epic adventures that fans of the franchise are in for:

Many people who were able to see the first offerings from the series were simply blown away by the visuals. This was definitely the expectation, after that gorgeous Super Bowl teaser and the exciting clips showcased at San Diego Comic-Con, but isn’t it just wonderful when our expectations are met? Shahbaz from The Movie Podcast calls what he has seen of the series “cinematic excellence” in the way it handles its visual effects: 

Daniel Baptista, also of The Movie Podcast, shares similar excitement for the upcoming series, saying The Rings of Power redefines what is possible for television:

And to make it a trifecta, The Movie Podcast's Anthony says this is exactly what The Lord of the Rings fans have been waiting for, and that its “production is beyond comparison”:

Even the skeptics seem to be won over, as Lauren Sarner of The New York Post wasn’t sold ahead of seeing the first episodes, but she is pleasantly surprised, deeming it a worthy addition to the Tolkien universe:

Fans should feel pretty good about what to expect when this series is released, but we’ll know more when critics release their full reviews of the episodes they were able to screen on August 31. Regardless of what happens, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just getting started, as Prime Video renewed Rings of Power for a second season way back in 2019. The eight-episode first season will premiere on Friday, September 2, so be sure you’re armed with your Amazon Prime Video subscription to catch the new episodes as they drop weekly. 

