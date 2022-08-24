First Reactions Are Here For The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, See What People Are Saying About The Amazon Prime Series

Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings series has been in the works for years, and the wait is finally coming to an end. The Rings of Power series is set to hit the streaming service on September 2, taking place in Middle-earth’s Second Age, thousands of years before the events of Frodo Baggins’ journey to destroy the One Ring. The first two episodes of the series have screened, and people are taking to social media with their first reactions to the highly anticipated fantasy series. Let’s check out what they have to say!

Just because this prequel is taking fans so far back, that doesn’t mean there won’t be familiar characters. Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) were among the iconic faces we saw in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ’s epic teaser trailer this summer, and we also know that Maxim Baldry will try to make Isildur more relatable . Compelling characters — and particularly Clark’s Galadriel — are a big part of why Collider’s Carly Lane-Perry can’t wait to see more:

#TheRingsofPower is definitely a promising return to Middle-earth based on the first episodes. Stunning visuals, compelling characters, and a magnetic lead in Morfydd Clark's Galadriel, who refuses to surrender the widely-held belief that Sauron is defeated. Can't wait for more.

As well as praising Morfydd Clark, critic Preston Barta says Ismael Cruz Córdova will “knock you on your ass” with his portrayal of the Silvan Elf Arondir:

#TheRingsOfPower is truly an impressive feat. All the money is on the screen thru its impeccable production design, costumes & FX. Manages to wield the power of Tolkien's fantastic world building while making unique & stunning touches of its own. Wonderful character work, too! 🔥

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says the pacing of the first two episodes is kind of slow, but viewers will be left wanting more:

The Lord of the Rings: #TheRingsOfPower instantly captured my imagination w/ captivating stories & characters in a Middle Earth that's both familiar & new. The story/setup is so dense, however, the pacing in EPs 1 & 2 is rather slow, but it definitely leaves you wanting more.

Vanessa Armstrong of SlashFilm says The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (opens in new tab) sets up a lot of story for the epic adventures that fans of the franchise are in for:

I've seen the first 2 eps of #TheRingsOfPower. Yes, it's as visually stunning as the trailer promises.It also sets the stage well for the clearly epic tale heading our way. I liked some characters/storylines more than others, but I'm hooked & ready for more#TheLordOfTheRings

Many people who were able to see the first offerings from the series were simply blown away by the visuals. This was definitely the expectation, after that gorgeous Super Bowl teaser and the exciting clips showcased at San Diego Comic-Con , but isn’t it just wonderful when our expectations are met? Shahbaz from The Movie Podcast calls what he has seen of the series “cinematic excellence” in the way it handles its visual effects:

#TheRingsofPower is CINEMATIC EXCELLENCE. The scale of this story has never been done before, making each moment EPIC & BREATHTAKING. The marriage between practical and computer generated effects will set the standard for everything that follows. @LOTRonPrime @PrimeVideoCA

Daniel Baptista, also of The Movie Podcast, shares similar excitement for the upcoming series, saying The Rings of Power redefines what is possible for television:

The Lord Of The Rings: #TheRingsOfPower is an ACHIEVEMENT in cinematic storytelling that REDEFINES what's possible for television. Immersive & EPIC, the interconnected worlds of Tolkien feel GRAND and fully realized. Absolutely MESMERIZING. @LOTRonPrime @PrimeVideoCA @PrimeVideo

And to make it a trifecta, The Movie Podcast's Anthony says this is exactly what The Lord of the Rings fans have been waiting for, and that its “production is beyond comparison”:

#TheRingsOfPower is a CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! The visionary team behind it has produced an epic that dives into its roots and delivers a story like no other. Its production is beyond comparison, masterfully orchestrating a mythology that fans have been waiting for. Bravo!

Even the skeptics seem to be won over, as Lauren Sarner of The New York Post wasn’t sold ahead of seeing the first episodes, but she is pleasantly surprised, deeming it a worthy addition to the Tolkien universe:

Social media embargo is up for #LordofTheRings #TheRingsofPower #LOTR, so: I've seen the first 2 episodes. I had been skeptical...but I was very pleasantly surprised. It is actually good! Very good! Visuals & tone are just right. IMO, a great addition to the Tolkien world