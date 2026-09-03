Star Trek Did A Soap Opera Parody, And A Days Of Our Lives Legend Has Thoughts

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest episode parodied the world of soap operas, and much like its bonkers puppet episode, the series didn't hold back. It welcomed Days of Our Lives icon Deidre Hall for a guest role as the ship's counselor, who shared her thoughts with CinemaBlend on how the sci-fi series handled her beloved genre.

Hall has been a fixture on Days of Our Lives for 50 years, just a decade short of Star Trek's existence. As such, she grew up watching Captain Kirk, but this episode of Strange New Worlds would be the first time she's experienced the series swerving into her genre. I had to ask how she felt about the episode overall, and if the actors needed any guidance to make it fit the acting style of soap operas more. Fortunately, Deidre Hall said she had no notes for the cast and really enjoyed it:

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They were on the money and I mean, we didn't do possession, obviously, but they had it. And, you know, for my money, we could have. It depends on whether it is a caricature now, is it a cartoon, or is it really a soap opera. And we [Days Of Our Lives] do, I think on [some] days we do a little longer lingering looks than maybe they did.

Hall referenced her character, Dr. Marlena Evans, and the infamous demonic possession storyline from decades ago. She noted that even when Strange New Worlds was doing a parody, things can always get weirder on Days of Our Lives. She even noted that even though the episode's parody felt heavy-handed, there might've been times when it didn't go far enough.

Parody can both delight and offend, and I was dying to know how Deidre Hall felt about the overall execution now that she'd seen the episode. Fortunately, the actress had only positive things to say, and lauded the largely tongue-in-cheek effort:

I think it's fantastic for people that don't watch soaps and for the Star Trek people who maybe haven't seen it yet. We can laugh at ourselves, we can enjoy ourselves, and we did.

It's good to expose the fandom to other genres, especially with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ending after next season. We still have episodes left on the 2026 TV schedule to get through, and another abbreviated season coming after.

I did love that this latest episode centered on Captain Pike and the fallout from losing Batel and the family he raised with her in the alternate universe. While there was a happiness intended in giving Pike a life with his love, the loss when returning to his own time was devastating.

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As we march toward the end of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the creators lay out plans for a spinoff that could happen, I think it's important for this show to close the door on Pike. We know how his story ends after his horrible accident thanks to TOS, but it would be great to see him reach a relative peace with it ahead of the incident.

We'll see if that spinoff happens, and continue to tune in for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episodes in the meantime. I'm eager to see how Season 4 ends, and how it sets the stage for the final season.