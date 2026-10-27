I Thought Big Brother Didn't Let Houseguests Lie About Powers Because It's Unfair, But That's Not It
I never would have guessed this was the reason.
Big Brother does a lot of things that can't be done on some of the best reality shows, but there are rules. For example, lying about powers and advantages, which is common on Survivor, is a big no-no. I always assumed this was a rule because it was unfair to the Houseguests. However, series EP Rich Meehan recently said it's more about how it would impact the episodes.
Those who watch the BB live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription likely know that producers can struggle to edit a week's worth of content down into three hours of television. On that note, Meehan spoke to EW and presented the idea of how much more challenging it would be if these Houseguests were then able to make up lies about powers they didn't have:
At first, I was annoyed to hear it was mainly to make storytelling easier for episodes, but I get what Meehan is saying. If there aren't hard-and-fast rules about the details Houseguests can or can't lie about, then it would just devolve into everyone lying in a game where deception already plays such a huge role.
Lying about powers was a hot-button issue in Season 28 of Big Brother, as there was a big fight involving Yash Patel and the Icons when it came to Dee Valladares' BB Bribe. Houseguests were confused because Dee and Yash had conflicting stories about what her power actually did, and both claimed they couldn't lie about it.
Big Brother's producers didn't step in and clarify who was right in that case, and that had me wondering what the difference was in that instance. Perhaps it was because Dee technically broke her power by turning one action into six, which many fans argued shouldn't have been allowed.
Which circles back to my assumption that the rule was in place because it was unfair, but honestly, it just seems as though it is more about convenience. A cynical person would say producers allowed Yash and Dee to lie about the power because it made for good TV, regardless of the rules. I just think it makes it difficult to win Big Brother when it feels as though there's a shaky consistency in how certain regulations are enforced.
Fortunately, no one was so broken up about Big Brother waffling on rule enforcement that it impacted the ratings. CBS gave the series a two-season renewal, and there are whispers that an all-star season is on the way. I know the vets won't settle for any shakiness when it comes to the rules, so hopefully, they stash the BB Bribe away.
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Big Brother is done for the season, but another summer of fun will surely be here before fans know it. For those who can't wait, check out previous seasons on Paramount+ and relive some of the series most dramatic moments.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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