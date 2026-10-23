I'm So Glad Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Is Bringing Back My Favorite Character In Season 3's Halloween Episode

Warning! The following contains spoilers for a future episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Stream it when it comes out with a Paramount+ subscription, or watch it on CBS, and read at your own risk!

As Georgie's feud with his mother continues over her new romance, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is bringing back another member of the Cooper clan to weigh in. Missy is coming back in Season 3's Halloween episode, and I'm stoked and shocked it took this long to see her again.

Georgie's sister, played by Raegan Revord, can be seen hanging out with Jim in a promotional picture for "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper." Take a look at her return to the 2026 TV schedule, and continue on for what it may mean for the rest of this season:

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(Image credit: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros.)

That intense look from Missy and Jim's worried face has me wondering if she freaked him out, but I could just be misinterpreting the scene. If she's in a bad mood, it might have something to do with the synopsis mentioning a clash between Mary and Missy. Apparently the Cooper child had plans for Halloween, and I can only assume they didn't include hanging at the McAllister household.

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As someone who has wanted Missy to get her own spinoff, I'm hyped to see her again on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Her absence has been painfully obvious, especially with such a focus on Mary and Georgie's ongoing feud. We've seen so many scenes at the Cooper house, and yet Missy is nowhere to be found!

Obviously, I get that Raegan Revord is not a series regular on the CBS sitcom, so the show has to be strategic about when Missy pops in. Still, I feel robbed of her rebellious phase, which we've seen in small doses ever since the spinoff kicked off. That said, we're only a month into the new season, and it's totally possible there are far more Missy episodes on the way after this Halloween episode.

(Image credit: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros.)

All this to say, I do love that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is keeping the holiday episodes alive every season. We've gotten Thanksgiving, Christmas, and now Halloween, and it feels like something significant happens every time. I wonder if another big reveal is coming on this one?

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If I had to guess, it'll probably be tied to Mary's ongoing romance with Fred Fagenbacher. Georgie seemed to think the relationship was over after he left her at dinner, but the kiss Mary and Fred shared at her house the following morning has me thinking otherwise. Could we have another big confrontation between Mary and Georgie coming up in this episode?

We can only wait and see, as new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continue on CBS on Thursdays. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that Season 3 wil have a sneaky reference to Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, but I'm not holding my breath.