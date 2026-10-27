Maggie Sajak Penned A Sweet Tribute To Her Father Pat For His 80th Birthday (With Adorable Videos)

Since Pat Sajak left Wheel of Fortune, he’s actually been pretty busy. He did one more season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and even filmed some fun Wheel promo. However, Pat’s been mostly keeping things on lowkey, occasionally sharing some life updates as he enjoys his retirement. Luckily fans have his daughter, Maggie Sajak, to turn to for any content, and she shared a sweet tribute for his 80th birthday.

Pat and Maggie are perhaps one of the best father-daughter duos in the industry, so much so that Maggie even joined Wheel of Fortune a few years ago as the show’s social correspondent. Even after her dad left, she still has a big presence on the long-running game show, but she still makes sure that people are up-to-date on her dad. Pat turned 80 years old on Monday, which is crazy to think about considering he spent a chunk of his life as one of the best game show hosts of all time. Maggie made sure to celebrate her dad with a sweet post on Instagram that really cements their bond:

The message and the video combined is enough to make anyone emotional, and it just shows how close Pat and Maggie are with each other. This is also making me miss Pat on Wheel of Fortune because seeing all the clips of them together on set and behind-the-scenes really makes it clear that they had the time of their life working together. Still, it seems like the retirement has nothing on their relationship.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Maggie’s post about her father is definitely on par with what other people think of him. Wheel of Fortune fans opened up about what Pat was really like on set, with some saying he was cracking jokes and had fun chatting with contestants. While it’s unknown if he will ever return to Wheel, it’s nice to know his kindness is universal.

Meanwhile, the apple may not fall far from the tree when it comes to Wheel of Fortune. Before Vanna White landed her new contract with the show, rumors were spreading that Maggie could take over as co-host. She’s stepped in for White before on numerous occasions and is certainly a natural at it. Of course, when your father is the Pat Sajak, that can be expected. As of now, she’s staying as the show’s social correspondent while White continues her tenure, but you never know what could happen in the future.

Even though Pat isn’t one to post on social media, his daughter has certainly been taking up the job and making sure that people are updated on him. And that includes sweet birthday tributes. As someone who is close with her own father, I absolutely love them and how close they are. And I can only imagine how big the celebration really was in person for Pat’s big 80th birthday.