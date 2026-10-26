Walter Koenig's Passing Makes Me So Grateful We Have One Recent Star Trek Appearance To Remember

Star Trek's Walter Koenig, known to fans as Pavel Chekov, has passed away at 90. As fans share tributes and experiences with the actor over the years, I just feel so grateful we got a quick cameo of the actor in Picard before he left us.

Those who haven't been keeping up with the latest Trek shows with a Paramount+ subscription may not know this, but Koenig returned to the franchise back in 2023. He had a voiceover cameo in the series finale, "The Last Generation," in which he played President Anton Chekov, the son of the original Chekov and leader of the United Federation of Planets. Former showrunner Terry Matalas paid tribute to Koenig on X after hearing the news:

One of the sweetest, kindest humans I’ve ever worked with. It was an honor. I wish we could’ve done more…

Matalas isn't lying and has gone on the record many times about wanting to make a follow-up to Picard. Given how he was positioned, it makes sense that Walter Koenig could've appeared as President Chekov in a later episode, had the series ever been made.

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As for why he didn't appear in person, Matalas told The 7th Rule Podcast he simply ran out of time to finish the season exactly how he wanted to. Here's what he said when asked about the cameo:

How awesome was that? I’ll tell you, from a fan perspective, to write and direct the finale of that magnitude, and then to have him be part of it… I wish it was on camera… We ran out of time… I couldn’t even dare try it with the schedule of that finale, but even audio is satisfying. Because it’s kind of like, 'Is it not? Oh my God, it is!' It’s that feeling. I’m just thrilled that he did it for us, and we were able to get some Original Series DNA at the end there. It makes it feel like Star Trek.

Terry Matalas jumped on the opportunity to include one of the original Star Trek actors, and I'm so happy he did. I've applauded other efforts to bring in the original TOS crew in new projects, such as George Takei for Lower Decks and the Khan audio drama podcast. Strange New Worlds also attempted to bring in William Shatner, but it didn't come together.

Fortunately, the Picard cameo with Walter Koenig happened, and we now have a recent performance to look back on for the celebrated Chekov actor. The character itself was considered bold at the time, as Gene Roddenberry featured a Russian character working alongside Americans at the height of the Cold War.

Koenig played Chekov across three seasons of Star Trek and appeared in the major motion pictures. That being said, he missed several episodes of the final season of TOS due to his participation in a play in Chicago. He'd go on to another acclaimed sci-fi series, Babylon 5, where he played the recurring role of Alfred Bester.

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His death leaves William Shatner and George Takei as the only living actors amongst the bridge crew of the original Star Trek. Those two famously don't get along, and even Koenig got in on the latest round of comments they shot at each other. While they may not have stayed close, they all seem to have embraced the late Leonard Nimoy's Spock credo when he said: "Live long, and prosper."

CinemaBlend extends its condolences and well wishes to the family of Walter Koenig, and wishes them well as they lay their loved one to rest. Hopefully, there will be more great stories about him as fans share their interactions, and I can't wait to rewatch "The Last Generation" for his performance.