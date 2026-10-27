Hulu’s The Mob Premiere Proved Willam Belli Is A Top Tier Reality TV Star

In just a few years, The Traitors has become an Emmy-winning success that's wildly popular for those with a Peacock subscription. Luckily for fans, the producers behind that show have another campy reality competition with The Mob. The series recently had its two-episode premiere for those with a Hulu subscription, and it's another super fun and silly series to follow. The cast is stellar, but the premiere really highlighted that Willam Belli is a top tier reality star.

The Traitors cast list is like my Avengers, where favorites from the Real Housewives, Survivor, and RuPaul's Drag Race collide in the castle. The Mob also didn't disappoint in this regard, especially the inclusion of The Sopranos star Aida Turturro, DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli and RHONJ star Joe Gorga. But the real star of the show is Willam, who is one of the most iconic Drag Race stars of all time.

Willam was a soundbite machine on Season 4 of Drag Race, and to this day she's the only contestant to be disqualified from the Emmy-winning competition series. Despite the season finale airing back in 2012, Willam has remained one of the most popular alumni from the show, thanks to her online content, popular podcast Race Chaser, and major acting gigs like A Star Is Born.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Hulu)

I was instantly invested in The Mob when it was revealed that Willam would be one of the contestants, and she did not disappoint in the show's premiere episodes. While I was originally mad that she wasn't included in the cast, she and Debi Mazar had a surprise entrance halfway through the first mission. From the minute she appeared in the trunk of a car, Willam brought non-stop entertainment to the new competition series.

Whether she was showing off her jewelry as the Don ring was introduced, or accidentally losing a nail during the wine stomping mission, the Nip/Tuck actor brought countless hilarious moments to The Mob's first episodes. I also love her cutting up with Mazar, and getting involved in the drama of The Family after Don Joe didn't give her a cut of the second mission's money.

Given how wildly entertaining Willam has already been on The Mob (including some stunning fashions), it's wild to think that she hasn't been on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars yet. She's been open about the beef between her and that series, but her one-liners, looks, and sheer entertainment value proves that she's reality TV gold. If she doesn't ever return to Drag Race perhaps we can see her in other shows like House of Villains or The Traitors.

For now I'm just going to enjoy the gift of Willam Belli on my TV. New episodes of The Mob air Mondays on Hulu as part of the 2026 TV schedule.