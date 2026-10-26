Fans Had Some THEORIES After Kim Kardashian Wore Vintage Leopard In Rome

When it comes to celebrity fashion, Kim Kardashian has certainly sported a striking outfit or two. The reality TV star and shapewear mogul’s ensembles definitely vary, ranging from gravity-defying fits to stunning sheer looks. As of late, Kardashian has been collaborating with famed stylist Law Roach, who’s best known for work with Zendaya. With that, Kardashian recently made a serious fashion statement, as she sported a classic leopard print gown in Rome. And, now, that dress is sparking some theories amongst fans.

The premiere of All’s Fair Season 2 (which is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule soon) was recently held at the Rome Film Festival, and Kardashian rolled up in style. She sported a leopard print dress hailing from the Yves Saint Laurent Fall 1986 Haute Couture collection. The look was giving major Sophia Loren vibes, with its plunging neckline, low-cut style and corset-like design. Kardashian also topped off the fit with a semi-sheer scarf and pointed-toe, leather heels, and you can see the look in its entirety below:

(Image credit: Photo by Maria Moratti/WireImage)

Needless to say, that’s how someone makes a fashion statement during a premiere. It’s also worth noting that this fit also falls in line with a trend involving leopard-inspired looks. A handful of stars have been rocking such fits as of late, such as Camila Mendes, who wore leopard print for the premiere of Masters of the Universe. However, in the case of Kardashian, the outfit is causing quite a stir amongst fans on X. One running theory is that Kardashian herself is picking out the looks and Roach is simply sourcing them:

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I feel like Law has little to no input on styling her and she chooses the pieces, he just sources them. - @saintdoII

Y'all need to get it in your thick skulls that Kim Kardashian has the power & finances to wear all the archival pieces that she most likely dreamed of wearing while growing up. - @leandek15

My thoughts [are] she wants his access and got it, bc this would’ve ate with some long curly hair and better makeup. - @LunaTeairra

Exactly what I've been thinking, he's more like a broker with some clients. - @kcdanger

However, there are also those who argue against the point of Kardashian simply choosing outfits herself. Another theory swirling around on X is that Kardashian and Roach have been working to make more recent outfits more performative in nature:

The Law Roach and Kim Kardashian [collaboration] feels exquisite to me. It feels like performative fashion. Each outing has its own energy; its own momentum. It’s fun even [though] it’s mostly archive. It’s 10/10 so far for me. - @leandek15

Kim could serve in a dress made in 1856. That’s just her magic. Like I love them two together - @papidavek

Well said. I also noticed it's all archives right now. But she looks amazing. - @TeesBriefTouch

Not to mention: these are all Kim’s aesthetics, so he REALLY is listening to his client and working towards her proportions to make it a great look 👏🏼👏🏼 - @GagaUnderMike

It’s no secret that Roach has very specific fashion sensibilities and, in a number of cases, those choices have been well received. Most notably, Roach has been credited with spearheading the method-dressing trend in recent years, even though he’d be the first to admit he didn’t actually invent it. Much of that has been on display as client Zendaya has partaken in a whirlwind year of press obligations. As well-received as their collaborations are, though, some seem to think Roach and Kardashian aren’t a good match:

Kim Kardashian needs to ditch Law. He ain’t doing nothing for her. He doesn’t know how to style her body type. He’s had like one or two good looks with her. - @RequiemCowboy

Law Roach should be arrested for crimes against hourglass figure and making Kim Kardashian like a low rent bimbo. She and her previous stylist was much better. What is this mess?? - @GwenSauce

These last few looks he has out her in look like he is trying to destroy her image. Just awful. - @Jayceej63139724

Law Roach has had immense success in the industry, though his outfits don’t always hit with the general public. Many also took notice when he was fired by actress Keke Palmer in 2022, as they allegedly didn’t agree on how to style her amidst her pregnancy. All that aside, though, Roach’s collaboration with Kim Kardashian still seems to be going strong, and he’s spoken highly of her. Following this leopard print look, I’d imagine even more eyes will be on Kardashian and Roach’s next fashion move.