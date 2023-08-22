Masters Of The Air: What We Know About The Limited Series

It's happening – or, at the very least, close to happening.

Masters of the Air has been in the works for a long time. The show has switched where it will premiere a few times, gained many stars, and has so much going for it as a Band of Brothers and The Pacific followup. And finally, we have some information to talk about.

If you're wondering when you might get to see this new series or what it's going to be about, check out what we know so far about Masters of the Air down below.

So let's start with some sad news – as of writing this in August 2023, there is no set release date for Masters of the Air, which isn't that surprising.

Up until recently, there weren't that many updates about this project. It's pretty common for shows or limited series' to release a few years after they're announced, but Masters of the Air has been in the works for a long time.

However, the news for Masters of the Air was released in 2013, following rumors of a third WWII miniseries in 2012 . You are not reading this wrong – that was ten years ago.

The news came from The Hollywood Reporter in January 2013 that HBO was working on a third WWII miniseries with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg working as executive producers once again. It would be a follow-up to both Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

And then, crickets, for some time, with barely any updates. Then, in October 2019, it was reported by Deadline that Masters of the Air moved to Apple. However, we don't have any confirmation of a release date. Deadline does have it listed among the shows expected to premiere this fall (with no date set), but this is without confirmation from the actual studio.

With that in mind, I think we'll need to remain patient for now – and hopefully, we'll get a release date soon enough.

Masters Of The Air Features A Huge Cast, Including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan And More

The moment the series was brought over to Apple, casting news began to be released. In February 2021, Deadline confirmed that Austin Butler, who was nominated for his starring role in Elvis in 2022 , had signed on to star in the series, as well as Callum Turner.

In mid-March 2021, Deadline announced that Anthony Boyle would join the series. In late March 2021, Nate Mann signed onto the show, according to Variety .

According to Deadline , in early April 2021, Raff Law signed onto the series. Metro reported in late April 2021 that Tommy Jessop was spotted on the set of Masters of the Air. Barry Keoghan, recently nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin , will also star in the series, according to Joe.ie . And I'm sure as the series gets closer, more announcements will arrive.

It's not surprising that the series has plenty of stars that will appear in it. Both Band of Brothers and The Pacific had gigantic cast lists that impressed any ensemble-movie lover. Band of Brothers specifically had a large cast of familiar faces and up-and-comers, most of which are still very successful today, many years later following it’s influential debut.

Masters Of The Air Follows Pilots Who Risk Their Lives With The 100th Bomb Group

With a follow-up series to both Band of Brothers and The Pacific, one can only wonder what Masters of the Air would entail. According to the official Apple TV+ page for the show, Masters of the Air will follow a group of airmen in the military during World War II as part of the 100th Bomb Group.

The Amblin press site provides additional details about the series, revealing that it is based on the Donald L. Miller book of the same name. The series will follow the story of an American bomber squadron during WWII.

Dee Rees, Anna Boden And Ryan Fleck Will Be Directing Several Episodes

Directors for television shows are always such big news because those are some of the people who shape how the series turns out. We know that Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are executive producers, as well as Gary Goetzman, thanks to Amblin's information. But we also know that there will be three directors working on the show.

An interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2021 confirmed that Dee Rees (Mudbound) would be working on a few of the episodes of Masters of the Air. It was later confirmed by The Oxford Mail in July 2021, when the show was in production, that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel) would also be directing series episodes.

The Series Will Span Ten Episodes And Cost Over $200 Million To Make

There are some costly television shows, some of which have already been released in 2023 – such as The Last of Us on HBO, where The New Yorker revealed that the series cost more than Game of Thrones.

It sounds like Masters of the Air is about to join that list.

According to the news regarding Austin Butler's casting from Deadline, it was reported that Masters of the Air would be ten episodes and cost a whopping $200 million to create.

With this in mind, there was also a conflicting report from The Hollywood Reporter in October 2019 that the series was estimated at $250 million and would take place over nine episodes. Since the Deadline article was released after THR's report, we'll stick with that number until Apple TV+ confirms it officially.

Even so, this series is looking to be incredibly well-produced – and will indeed have us sitting on our couches for every episode that does release.

Masters of the Air is slowly making its way to our TV screens. And now, we must be patient – and somehow make it through this long, agonizing wait. I can always watch the first two miniseries' again.