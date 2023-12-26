Apple TV+'s Murderbot TV Show: What We Know About The Sci-Fi Novel Adaptation

Murderbot is finally getting the adaptation it deserves – and this is what we know about it.

Apple TV+ has some of the best shows . Whether you’re looking for a comedy, a drama, or something in between, the streaming service has it. You could check out the loveable Ted Lasso and its glorious three seasons (which I really want to come back after Season 3 ). Or you could check out the intense sci-fi, For All Mankind. But today, we will discuss a new series coming to the streaming platform – Murderbot.

The new series comes from Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz, known as the Weitz Brothers, but what is this new series about? And who is going to star in it? For all your questions, here is what we know about the Murderbot TV show.

As of December 2023, there is no set release date for Murderbot, which isn’t that surprising. The series was only just announced this month, so it wouldn’t make sense for us to have a release date yet, considering that most of the casting isn’t even finished yet, let alone filming.

I doubt Murderbot will end up on the 2024 TV premiere schedule , but maybe 2025 might be a safe bet. Plenty of TV shows on Apple have released seasons in consecutive years – like the first two installments of Ted Lasso, but others have taken their time to come out, so only time will tell when this show drops.

Alexander Skarsgård Will Star In The Lead Role

While there isn’t much casting confirmed for Murderbot, we do have one lead confirmed: Alexander Skarsgård. The announcement from Apple TV+ confirmed it, and a Deadline article noted that he will be playing the main character, a cyborg security agent.

This isn’t Skarsgård’s first television role. The actor has appeared in several shows that you might recognize him from. He was a massive part of Succession Season 4 and held a leading role on the hit TV show True Blood, as well as parts in shows such as The Stand and Big Little Lies, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award.

Skarsgård also appeared in various films, including the intense The Northman , Infinity Pool, Godzilla v. Kong, Long Shot, The Legend of Tarzan, and many more. Skarsgård is an excellent choice for this lead role, and I have a feeling he will rock it in more ways than one.

Murderbot Is About A Security Android Who Is Drawn To Its Vulnerable Clients

You’re probably wondering what Murderbot is even about. It's based on the book series of the same name by Martha Wells, and is a very popular sci-fi franchise.

The show, as reported by the announcement from Apple TV+, will follow a security android who is repelled by the emotions that humans feel, and yet can’t help but feel drawn to them and to his clients, curious as to how they work. This only begins to build his free will – something the people who program him don’t want the android to have.

He has to hide his free will amidst performing assignments, but in reality, he wants to live an everyday life as humans do while trying to see where he fits in the grand scheme of the world.

This sounds like it could join the ranks of the best sci-fi TV shows, or the best dystopian TV shows. This is an exciting premise with a different take that I don’t think we get to see that often.

And honestly, in a world where we are surrounded by robot stories such as the action-packed Will Smith film iRobot or the android-thriller Westworld, this sounds like something I’m down for.

Murderbot Is Based On The Book Series Of The Same Name By Martha Wells

As mentioned above, the new series is based on the book series of the same name, written by Martha Wells, known as The Murderbot Diaries. The series has been ongoing since 2017, and seven books in total have been released – all within the last six years.

Her books have gained critical acclaim and appeared on the New York Times Bestseller List. The series also won two Nebula Awards and won the 2021 Hugo Award for best series.

Chris and Paul Weitz Are The Creators, Directors And Writers Of Murderbot

From the Apple TV+ announcement mentioned above, the Weitz Brothers (or Chris and Paul Weitz) are the creators, directors, and writers of the upcoming Murderbot series.

If these names sound familiar, these two have worked on several films. The brothers co-directed the iconic American comedy film American Pie, which gave us the incredible American Pie cast, and About A Boy. Chris Weitz directed New Moon, one of the films in the Twilight film franchise, and The Golden Compass.

Chris is also responsible for writing the screenplay for the live-action Disney adaptation of Cinderella.

The two siblings also co-directed Down to Earth, a fantasy comedy movie starring Chris Rock. Talk about an impressive resume. Considering these two have been on their game in the past with some of these films, I can’t wait to see them bring this sci-fi TV show to life.

The Series Will Be Ten Episodes

The last thing we know from the Apple TV+ announcement is that Murderbot is only going to have ten episodes. This is standard procedure, as most Apple TV+ shows tend to have fewer episodes.

Truthfully, many shows nowadays have a shorter number of episodes, which usually means each one is longer than those of a typical network show. And, if that means we can still get a great story, I’m down for however many episodes this show has.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Murderbot? While we don’t have a set premiere date yet, I’m sure it won’t be long before we hear some news on this sci-fi series. I have a feeling that it’s going to end up becoming a huge success for Apple TV+, just you wait.