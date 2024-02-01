The Morning Show Season 4: What We Know About The Apple TV+ Drama

The Morning Show has been one of the best shows on Apple TV+ since its debut in 2019, and Season 3 certainly didn’t take its foot off the pedal. From Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) pulling big boss moves and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson admitting she had committed a felony , viewers were certainly left wondering what fate awaits our beloved UBA journalists. So when will Season 4 premiere? Which of the cast members will return, and where will the story pick back up? Here’s everything we know about The Morning Show Season 4.

With the third season of the workplace drama having just ended in November 2023, there aren’t too many details yet about what we can expect when The Morning Show returns. However, new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt was in an enviable position as she took over for Kerry Ehrin, with the series being renewed for Season 4 before Season 3 even aired. Hopefully that knowledge allows the series to schedule the actors it wants and develop the best possible story for The Morning Show’s return.

There are spoilers ahead, so be sure you’ve finished watching Season 3 before reading any further!

No premiere date for Season 4 has yet been announced by Apple TV+, but it’s probably safe to say we won’t see the UBA news crew hitting the 2024 TV schedule . If the production schedule follows the same trajectory as the first few seasons, we could be looking at Fall 2025 before Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman) and Stella Bak (Greta Lee) join Alex and Bradley back at the office. The first season premiered in November 2019; Season 2 began in September 2021; and Season 3 debuted in September 2023. By that logic there could be a full two years between the third and fourth seasons.

Which Cast Members Are Returning To The Morning Show For Season 4?

There have been no official casting announcements made for The Morning Show Season 4, but it’s safe to say Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will reprise their leading roles, as they continue to serve as executive producers and have huge stories in the works. Billy Crudup, Greta Lee, Mark Duplass and Karen Pittman also seem like shoe-ins to return, given their integral roles at the network and within the story.

Despite Bradley’s relationship with Laura Peterson seemingly ending in Season 3, it’s likely Julianna Margulies will return next season, as her character is a big name at NBN, which is now merging with UBA. In that vein, we may also see more of Elizabeth Perkins, who was introduced as NBN president Elena. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Joe Tippett return as Bradley’s brother, either, as he has appeared in each of the first three seasons.

How The Morning Show Season 3 Ended

Which cast members return to Season 4 ultimately will depend on which direction the story goes. Bradley Jackson seemed to be in a world of trouble when we last saw her, turning herself in to the FBI, after she deleted evidence that showed her brother Hal (Joe Tippett) assaulting a Capitol police officer during the January 6 riots.

Alex Levy, meanwhile, double-crossed Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), blocking his purchase of UBA by proposing the merger with NBN. Cory Ellison’s (Billy Crudup) fate is unknown in light of sexual harassment allegations, and Chris Hunter (Nicole Beharie) seemingly found an opportunity to follow her passion of sports journalism with another network.

Season 4 Will ‘Play Out The Consequences’ Of Season 3

The Morning Show always pulls issues straight from the headlines to dissect within its fictional TV studio, so expect more of that when Season 4 premieres. In Season 1 we delved into the #MeToo movement, and Season 2 picked up at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third season, not only did The Morning Show pull straight from the January 6 insurrection, but women’s issues became a big part of the story — particularly the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

It’s unknown what real-world subject matter Season 4 will draw from, but Charlotte Stoudt promised to resolve anything left hanging from the most recent season. She told THR :

We’re absolutely going to play out the consequences of what we saw in season three — in every sense and for every character. If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honor that ride.

As mentioned earlier, Alex and Bradley made some pretty big moves to end Season 3, so it sounds like we can count on getting answers to some major questions surrounding their stories.

Bradley Jackson Might Not Actually Go To Jail

One of the biggest obstacles facing Bradley in Season 3 involved her deleting evidence from the January 6 attack on the Capitol. With Bradley owning up to her mistakes in the season finale, fans have wondered if that means she’s going to jail , but Reese Witherspoon doesn’t necessarily think so, telling Deadline :

Everybody keeps asking me if Bradley’s in jail,but I don’t know if I’m in trouble. … I think so many people can relate to the idea that you have a family history that maybe isn’t flattering or that you’re embarrassed about, or there’s a family member in your life that’s trying to actively drag you down.

Hal may be trying to drag Bradley down with him, but she still broke the law. Maybe there will be some leeway given, since they came forward of their own volition. The Morning Show did lean pretty heavily into its soap opera side for Season 3, so I suppose anything is possible, but at the very least it seems like Bradley might have trouble finding work after what should be a pretty brutal hit to her journalistic integrity.

Alex Levy Might ‘Struggle’ In Her New Role At UBA

Alex wanted a seat at the table, and her big move at the end of Season 3 gave that to her. The showrunner, however, seems interested in exploring how Alex handles the newfound power, so that might be something we see in Season 4. Charlotte Stoudt said in her THR interview:

I think Alex is so multifaceted, it’s fun to turn the prism and see a new side of her. She even said it in the last scene: Bradley was like, ‘Oh, you could remake this place.’ And Alex was like, ‘Yeah, be careful what you fight for.’ So there may be a little of that. It’s one thing to throw spitballs from the sidelines, but when you’re someone in charge, the equation becomes a little different. I think it would be good to see her struggle with all of that — in her very funny Alex way.

I’m interested to see how Alex handles the new responsibilities, and a lot of what we see will be determined by when the show picks up, because…

Season 4 Will Likely Feature Another Time Jump

Given the long amount of time between seasons and The Morning Show’s penchant for plotlines that reflect current events, it only makes sense that a significant amount of time also passes within the fictional universe between seasons. Reese Witherspoon confirmed that Season 4 will likely see a significant time jump when asked by Variety , saying:

I think so, just because it takes us so long. They write for so long, and have brand new storylines that are happening. I think we’re a little behind in time, too.