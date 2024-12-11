While We Wait For Slow Horses Season 5, I'm Keeping Track Of Everything We Know So Far

Are you trying to get the scoop on Slow Horses Season 5 and figure out when one of the best Apple TV+ original series will come back for another round of thrilling (and sometimes hilarious) spy action? No need for any security clearances, flash boxes, or hidden microphones, because I’ve gotten ahold of quite a bit of information about one of the best newer spy shows in recent memory.

And while it is true that we were just at Slough House for the fourth season of the hit Gary Oldman thriller not too long ago on the 2024 TV schedule , we’re going to be back sooner rather than later to see what everyone’s favorite group of MI5 outcasts are up to next. That said, come along as I break down everything we know about one of the most popular shows available with an Apple TV+ subscription .

So, when does Slow Horses Season 5 premiere on Apple TV+? The streamer has not yet announced a premiere date for its fifth installment, but based on when the past three seasons have started rolling out, we can likely expect to see what’s next for Jackson Lamb and company at some point in the second half of the 2025 TV schedule .

For reference, the debut season (April 1, 2022) was the only installment to not drop between September and December.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Slow Horses Season 5?

Apple TV+ has not yet announced how many episodes will make up Slow Horses Season 5, but I would be shocked if the show doesn’t follow the trend of previous seasons which have had six episodes apiece. The streamer also hasn't announced if it will continue releasing episodes weekly, but I doubt we'll see a shift to the "all at once" model this late in the show's run.

What Is Slow Horses Season 5 About?

When Apple TV+ first announced Slow Horses Season 5 back in January 2024, the streamer provided a short yet detailed tease for what’s to come in the next stage of Slough House's gritty espionage story. When it returns, Slow Horses will center around Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) and his new glamorous girlfriend who raises the suspicions of everyone in the group. But when bizarre events start going down all around London, the team has to figure out how it’s all connected and what it all means.

Season 5 Is Based on Mick Herron’s London Rules Novel

Like the first four seasons in the show, the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation draws from Mick Herron’s Slough House series of novels, specifically the fifth entry, London Rules. Those familiar with the show know all too well what “London Rules” means.

The Slow Horses Season 5 Cast

When Slow Horses returns at some point in the very near future, it will see the return of the major players we’ve all come to know and love (and hate) the past couple of years. Here’s everyone Apple TV+ has announced so far.

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Gary Oldman will be back as Jackson Lamb, the rude yet loyal leader and chronic farter of Slough House.

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Kristin Scott Thomas has played Diana Taverner since the beginning, and she’ll once again be back as the MI5 Deputy Director-General when Slow Horses returns.

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Jack Lowden’s River Cartwright has been one of the best characters on the show since the beginning, and that won’t end anytime soon as he’ll be back again when Slow Horses returns.

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Catherine Standish, played by Saskia Reeves, has been a staple of Slough House since the very first episode. That’ll continue to be the case when Season 5 premieres.

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Louisa Guy, played by Rosalind Eleazar, has been a part of the show’s biggest moments from day one. The spy seeking redemption will potentially add a few more when she returns to the fold.

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

With Slow Horses Season 5 putting a heavy focus on Roddy Ho, it’s no surprise that Christopher Chung is back as the Slough House hacker.

Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe

The newest member of Slough House, J.K. Coe will once again be portrayed by Tom Brooke in the upcoming season of Slow Horses.

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Jonathan Pryce has been a tour de force as David Cartwright since the early days of Slow Horses, so it’ll be exciting to see how his story continues when the show returns.

Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness

Hugo Weaving joined the fray in Slow Horses Season 4 when he took on the role of Frank Harkness, the mercenary with a connection to River. That story will continue in the show’s next chapter.

The Slow Horses Season 5 Trailer

As is the case with every season of Slow Horses, the latest finale gave us a taste of what’s to come when the show returns to Apple TV+. This 47-second teaser, which is only available at the tail end of the Season 4 finale, does a great job of making fans of the show excited. With gunfire, espionage, and yet another plot that’ll see Slough House risking life and limb for king and country, it looks like we’re about to start another great adventure into the world of espionage.

I'm not sure if Apple TV+ will make this stinger available online, but we should be getting a proper trailer at some point closer to the premiere of Season 5.

Slow Horses Season 5 Has Reportedly Already Wrapped Production

Judging by the footage seen in the brief stinger at the end of Slow Horses Season 4, it was evident that a lot of the next chapter was shot before the finale in October 2024. Well, according to the Film Updates X (formerly Twitter) account, the show reportedly wrapped production on the next season within a week of the big finale. Apple TV+ has yet to comment on the show’s production, so I’ll have to leave this as “reportedly” for now. But expect that to change very soon.

A Sixth Season Of Slow Horses Has Already Been Announced

The good news doesn’t stop with Slow Horses Season 5, as Apple TV+ announced in October 2024 that it ordered a sixth season of the spy series. This time around, two of Mick Herron’s books – Joe Country and Slough House – will be getting the adaptation treatment but the episode count will remain at six. Expect to hear much more about this installment (and in future seasons) in the coming months.

Slow Horses Books In Order

If you want to catch up on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels before the latest adaptation of his spy books premieres on one of the best streaming services, here’s a full breakdown of the series in order.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Slow Horses Books In Order Number Title First Published 1 Slow Horses 2010 2 Dead Lions 2013 3 Real Tigers 2016 4 Spook Street 2017 5 London Rules 2018 6 Joe Country 2019 7 Slough House 2021 8 Bad Actors 2022 9 Clown Town 2025

How To Watch Slow Horses Seasons 1 - 4

If you want to revisit all the previous chapters before Slow Horses Season 5 premieres or watch the show for the first time, you’re in luck because the entire series is streaming on Apple TV+. All you have to do is check out the link below, select your season of choice, and start binging your way through one of the most unforgettable spy sagas in recent TV history.

