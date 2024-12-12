Megan Fox's Scary, Sexy Robot Movie Just Got Bumped Out Of The Top Slot On Netflix By A Movie With A Totally Different Vibe

It’s the holiday season, which might lead one to believe that the most popular movies on Netflix right now are heartwarming holiday classics. However, the top films are about as far from heartwarming as you can get. In fact, the previous holder of the top spot, a movie in which Megan Fox plays a sexy, scary robot, has been dethroned by Blake Lively’s story of an abusive relationship. ‘Tis the season?

It’s not uncommon for movies that fail to find an audience in theaters to become hits on Netflix when they arrive on the popular streaming platform. Such was the case with Subservience, a film that sees Megan Fox as a robot servant who gains sentience and becomes more than a little obsessed with the husband of the family that is using her. It’s one of the sexiest movies on Netflix right now, which may explain why it’s so popular.

It Ends With Us Has Taken Over The #1 Spot On Netflix

However, while it is also about a passionate relationship, the new top movie on Netflix right now is a very different sort of film. It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively as a woman who finds herself in a relationship that is no less steamy than the one in Subservience but is counterbalanced with elements of abuse.

It Ends With Us is the other sort of movie that jumps to the top of the Netflix charts. While the movie wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, it was very well received at the box office and its ticket sales combined with a (compared to your average tentpole blockbuster) modest budget, combined to make It Ends With Us a true box office hit, so much so that people are already talking sequel, just like any other theatrical success story.

It Ends With Us Had A Complicated Road To The Top

Anybody who didn’t see It Ends With Us in theaters is certainly going to want to see what it was that drew so many out of their homes. Of course, another reason people might want to check out the film is to see what the end result of all the controversy was. It Ends With Us made headlines when it was released, but not simply for its financial success.

Reports from the set of It Ends With Us are that the movie’s production was a stressful affair for all involved. Both stars were doing double duty on the set, as Justin Baldoni was the movie’s director and Blake Lively was a producer. It’s been indicated that the two clashed on set, and fingers have been pointed at Lively for allegedly trying to take control on set, including having husband Ryan Reynolds rewrite a key scene. Other reports claim the cast didn't get along with Baldoni.

Whatever the reason people are watching It Ends With Us on Netflix, it’s just additional evidence of the movie’s popularity. While the first movie’s struggles make a sequel a complicated endeavor, the parties involved may be willing to put it all behind them if it means making another hit.