Mike Flanagan Confirms Hush Is Returning To Streaming After It Was Removed From Netflix, And As A Horror Fan I’m So Relieved

If you’re a horror movie fan, you know that Netflix set itself apart as one of the best streaming services , thanks in part to the brilliance of Mike Flanagan. His impressive tenure with the streamer began with the 2016 thriller Hush. Despite being one of the best modern slashers with a brilliantly resourceful protagonist , the chilling thriller vanished from the platform earlier this year, leaving horror enthusiasts in a lurch. But fear not—this chilling film is finally returning to streaming and headed to physical media, leaving me relieved.

The creative genius behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher dropped some exciting news at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas. Per SlashFilm , during a panel called The Monologue Case Study, Flanagan announced that Hush would be getting a new streaming platform and a physical media release. This is certainly fantastic news for those of us who've been itching to add this gem to our Blu-ray collections. As the director tells it:

We took it back because I really value physical media. And Netflix, by policy, it does not work in their business plan. So we took it back. We do have a new home for it. I can't say where. I can say there will be a physical release, and that there will be a lot of really awesome surprises that we've been working on for a year to make this release awesome. It's something that will be really exciting.

So, why did Hush, along with a ton of other movies, disappear from Netflix ? According to the director, the film left because the streaming deal expired—a common issue in the digital media landscape. But the Doctor Sleep filmmaker 's dedication to physical media has set the stage for this thrilling comeback. In this fans' eyes, Mike Flanagan's passion for preserving his work in physical form is commendable and refreshing.

For those who haven't yet experienced the incredible one-off horror flick ’s gripping narrative, Hush stars Mike Flanagan’s wife and talented actress Kate Siegel, along with John Gallagher Jr., in a heart-pounding survival story. The film follows a deaf writer who seeks solace in a secluded cabin in the woods, only to find herself being relentlessly pursued by a masked killer. The tension is palpable, the scares are authentic and Siegel's performance is a tour de force. (So you can probably understand why I'm so happy the movie will be available again.) When it was first unveiled, the horror movie garnered critical acclaim but didn't reach mainstream success. However, it has since amassed a dedicated cult following of fans, who are likely to be eagerly anticipating its triumphant return.

The filmmaker's announcement has sparked speculation about the specifics of this new release. Could there be a collaboration with boutique distributors like Arrow Video or Scream Factory? Given the promise of special features, this seems likely. He hinted at some exciting new content, promising the wait would be worthwhile:

The fans have been waiting. If you've been looking for 'Hush' and it's nowhere to be found, it will be back soon. It will be everywhere. You'll be able to stream it. You'll be able to have it in your collection, and it's gonna be worth the wait because we did some really awesome new stuff for it.

As we await more details, one thing is sure: Hush is poised for a grand return to screens both streaming and in physical media. Whether you're a die-hard horror aficionado or a newcomer to the genre, this is one release that's bound to leave a lasting impression. The excitement is palpable, and I'm on the edge of my seat, eagerly anticipating what Mike Flanagan has in store for us.

We'll have to wait for further updates on the official release date and details of the Blu-ray features. In the meantime, let's celebrate the return of this upcoming horror movie classic, which stands as one of Mike Flanagan’s finest works . It's been a long wait but, as a horror devotee, I can confidently say it will be worth it.

