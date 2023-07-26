20 Great One-Off Horror Movies That Never Got Sequels

While some horror sequels can be awesome , for every Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 there is the critically reviled The Exorcist 2: the Heretic . In a genre plagued by an overabundance of sequels and never-ending franchises , it’s refreshing to stumble upon horror movies that break the mold and refuse to tread the familiar path. As horror enthusiasts, we know too well the deluge of repetitive sequels that water down the impact of a once-terrifying concept. However, there are some hidden gems in the horror vaults—films that dared to stand alone, eschewing the allure of franchise riches.

In this list, we celebrate 20 such remarkable horror movies that never succumbed to the temptation of a sequel, proving that a well-crafted one-off tale can haunt our nightmares just as effectively as an entire franchise.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures, Anglo-Amalgamated)

Peeping Tom (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell, Peeping Tom was far ahead of its time. He broke new ground in horror. While countless flicks have explored voyeurism and the twisted psyche of a serial killer through Mark Lewis, a shy and reclusive film crew member who secretly films and murders his victims, Powell was a trailblazer. Despite its cult classic status and influence on the slasher genre, the film remained a stand-alone masterpiece with no sequels. It received scathing reviews upon release but later gained recognition as an unsettling cult classic.

(Image credit: Geneni Film Distributors)

Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things (1972)

Bob Clark, known for directing Black Christmas, A Christmas Story (check out 10 behind-the-scenes facts about the holiday classic ), and Porky’s, began his career with the tragically underseen Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things, a unique blend of horror and dark comedy. The story follows a theatre troupe that accidentally awakens the dead during a macabre ritual, leading to a night of terror. Although a remake was planned, it never came to fruition after Director Bob Clark died in 2007, leaving the original as a cherished one-time experience.

(Image credit: American International Pictures)

Frogs (1972)

Jaws is arguably one of the best '70s movies and is responsible for reigniting the killer animal flick, but before we were all afraid to set foot into the ocean, there was Frogs – a creepy eco-horror directed by George McCowan. Despite the misleading title, it’s not just frogs involved but amphibians and reptiles launching a deadly assault on humanity, causing chaos on an isolated island. The story centers around grumpy Southern chemical baron Jason Crockett and wildlife photographer Pickett Smith, who discovers bizarre animal behavior on the island. Remaining a stand-alone tale of ecological revenge, Frogs rejects franchise aspirations and holds significance as one of Sam Elliott’s earliest starring roles.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Long before the slew of slasher sequels flooded the market, My Bloody Valentine stood as a grisly standout, directed by George Mihalka. The film gained cult status and had a 2009 remake. Still, despite the development of a potential sequel titled The Return of the Miner in the '90s and Aughts, it never materialized possibly due, at least in part, to a tragic accident involving the original producer , John Dunning. With the release of the mostly positively received 2009 remake , any chance of a sequel faded away, leaving My Bloody Valentine as a stand-alone '80s horror gem.

(Image credit: Gaumont)

Possession (1981)

Possession, helmed by Andrzej Żuławski, defies easy categorization, blending horror, drama, and surrealism elements. The film explores a crumbling marriage through an arthouse cinema lens while mixing with a creature feature as a bizarre creature emerges from the void. With its nightmarish visuals and intense performances, Possession carved its own niche, never needing a follow-up to maintain its enigmatic allure.

(Image credit: Anchor Bay Entertainment, New World Pictures)

The Stuff (1985)

Larry Cohen’s The Stuff is one of the '80s movies that don’t get enough love . Serving up satirical horror as an addictive alien substance becomes a popular dessert, turning people into zombies. Despite its humorous approach to consumerism and body horror, the film stands alone, avoiding franchise potential.

(Image credit: Effigy Films, Manson International Pictures)

Scarecrows (1988)

Bearing a chilling atmosphere and over-the-top violence, Scarecrows, directed by William Wesley, introduced us to a group of bank robbers trapped on a haunted farm. The scarecrows’ curse and their unrelenting pursuit of the intruders gave horror fans a memorable experience. Nevertheless, the film never branched out, keeping its haunted harvest confined to a single terrifying tale.

(Image credit: Dimension)

The Faculty (1998)

The Faculty is one of a number of great Robert Rodriguez films . Blending sci-fi and horror, high school students battle against parasitic aliens invading their school. With a stellar young cast and sharp writing, the film enjoyed moderate success but never propagated sequels, preserving its status as an enjoyable stand-alone thriller.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing)

Idle Hands (1999)

Part horror, part comedy, Idle Hands, directed by Rodman Flender, is an iconic '90s flick that delivers a macabre coming-of-age story about a slacker whose hand becomes possessed and commits murder on its own. Despite its cult following, the film never received a follow-up appendage, though its star, Devon Sawa, says he’s open to returning to the quirky and delightful universe.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Frailty (2001)

Frailty, the directorial debut of Bill Paxton, enchanted audiences with its chilling tale of a father who believes God has commanded him to destroy demons hiding among ordinary people. This underrated horror movie’s dark and haunting narrative and a masterful Matthew McConaughey performance left a lasting impression, but the story remained contained within a single gripping installment.

(Image credit: Warner Bros., StudioCanal, Dimension Films, FilmFlex, Lucky Red)

The Others (2001)

As Nicole Kidman’s tour-de-force performance captivated audiences, The Others emerged as a psychological horror experience that is legitimately scary, despite being PG-13 . Alejandro Amenábar’s atmospheric ghost story earned critical acclaim and became a benchmark for haunted house tales. However, the film chose not to linger in the realm of sequels, preserving its haunting essence, though a remake has been in development since 2020.

(Image credit: Rogue Pictures)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead breathed new life into the zombie genre with its brilliant blend of horror and comedy. Simon Pegg’s titular Shaun faced an undead apocalypse with wit and charm, making this British rom-zom-com, though part of the director’s unofficial “The Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy,” a beloved and best zombie movie with no intentions of resurrection.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Trick ‘r Treat holds a special place as one of the best horror anthologies and Halloween movies. This delightful and dark anthology, directed by Michael Dougherty, weaves interconnected stories of terror and mischief on Halloween night. With its beloved status among horror fans, the movie’s director has faced challenges getting a sequel off the ground , but for now, it remains content as a stand-alone and unique tale of Halloween horrors.

(Image credit: Madman Entertainment)

The Loved Ones (2009)

Sean Byrne’s Australian horror The Loved Ones took the theme of teenage obsession to twisted extremes. As a lovelorn girl orchestrates a horrifying prom night, the film sends shockwaves through audiences. Despite its spine-tingling effect, filmmakers chose not to relive its horrors in any further installments.

(Image credit: Participant, Paramount Vantage, Overture Films)

The Crazies (2010)

Breathing new life into George A. Romero’s original, The Crazies 2010 remake, directed by Breck Eisner, was critically well received and amplified the tension and terror of a small town struck by a military-engineered virus. With its gripping suspense and visceral scares, the film earned its place as a stand-alone horror tale.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard turned the horror genre on its head with The Cabin in the Woods, a meta deconstruction of horror movie tropes. Combining satire, comedy, and genuine scares, the film offered a fresh take on horror, and while fans may have wanted more, the director said he doesn’t want to “fuck it up” and has wisely kept it an isolated excursion into the unknown, which makes sense given its ending.

(Image credit: RADiUS-TWC)

It Follows (2014)

David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows breathed new life into the supernatural horror genre with its haunting premise of a malevolent entity passing from person to person through sexual contact. The film’s artistic flair and haunting score left a lasting impression. Still, its narrative never ventured beyond the confines of a single, terrifying pursuit, even though the movie’s director expressed interest in a sequel in a 2015 Slate interview .

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hush (2016)

In Hush , director Mike Flanagan delivers a taut and suspenseful home invasion thriller with a unique twist - the protagonist is deaf and mute. The film follows a writer living a solitary life in the woods, fighting for survival in silence, when a masked killer appears at her window. With its innovative premise and heart-pounding tension, Hush is a well-regarded stand-alone gem in the horror genre.

(Image credit: Aura Films)

Terrified (2017)

Terrified (Aterrados), an Argentinean supernatural horror film, follows paranormal researchers investigating strange events in a Buenos Aires neighborhood. The film’s inventive scares and clever storytelling left audiences craving more, but its creators chose to keep its eerie mysteries contained. However, a 2018 report by Variety revealed that Guillermo Del Toro is set to produce a remake for Fox Searchlight.

(Image credit: A24)

Hereditary (2018)

Ari Aster’s directorial debut, Hereditary, stunned audiences with its unflinching exploration of grief and terror within a family, solidifying it as one of the best A24 horror films . One of Toni Collette’s most haunting and best performances , which should have won her an Oscar, and the film’s dread-soaked atmosphere earned widespread acclaim. Nevertheless, the film embraced its status as a self-contained nightmare, never seeking to continue the harrowing tale.