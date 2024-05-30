Mike Flanagan Is Confirmed To Be Directing The Next Exorcist Movie, Here's Why My Interest In The Horror Franchise Just Skyrocketed

The original The Exorcist is considered one of the best horror movies of all time , but as a franchise, it has had a lot more misses than hits. Following the mixed reception of the most recent film in the series, The Exorcist: Believer , Universal and Blumhouse have officially hired the writer/director for the next installment, and my intrigue for the franchise just catapulted in a big way!

Mike Flanagan Is Taking Over The Exorcist With Blumhouse

Via a press release, Blumhouse announced on Wednesday that Mike Flanagan has been chosen to write, direct and produce “a radical new take” on The Exorcist after his name was previously reportedly in the “talks” stage last month . However, it will not be the previously intended sequel to Believer . Here’s what Flanagan said of his latest project:

The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.

Mike Flanagan has become one of the biggest names in horror in recent years, between making The Haunting Of Hill House, Doctor Sleep and, most recently, the “exquisite” take on Edgar Allan Poe’s works, The Fall Of The House Of Usher . While its been some years since Flanagan worked with Blumhouse, he previously partnered with the studio on 2013’s Oculus, along with 2016’s Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil. Jason Blum also stated that he “immediately responded to” Flanagan’s “new take on the world” and he’s excited to help bring it to audiences.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Why The Announcement Has Me More Excited For More Exorcist Movies

As a horror fan, I don’t think anyone is doing it quite like Mike Flanagan right now. He made the best adaptation of a horror story of the 21st century with The Haunting of Hill House. The rest of his Netflix series have been just as strong and shown a real strength the filmmaker has when it comes to adapting pre-existing material.

Doctor Sleep is one of the best Stephen King adaptations we’ve ever seen, The Fall Of The House Of Usher expertly brought some classic Edgar Allan Poe to modern times. Even The Midnight Club, which wasn’t his most streamed of the bunch, showed a real reverence for famed author Christopher Pike.

I have no doubt he’ll bring that love and care to The Exorcist, especially since the original movie is so iconic. He’s never been the kind of filmmaker to tie himself to studio interference or do it for the cash grab, so an Exorcist movie by Mike Flanagan is one I expect will be done with a lot of care and passion. As someone who was previously rather uninterested in seeing more Exorcist movies after Believer, I’m absolutely adding this to my must-see list.