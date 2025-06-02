After 50 Cent Claimed He’d Prevent Diddy From Being Pardoned, Suge Knight Weighed In On Why The Mogul Shouldn’t Be Locked Up

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ ongoing sex-trafficking trial in New York has seemingly drawn a considerable amount of attention. Not only have members of the general public taken an interest since Combs’ arrest in September 2024, but members of the hip hop community have shared varying thoughts as well. 50 Cent has been a vocal opponent of Diddy, and most recently declared that he’d derail any kind of pardon attempt for him. Meanwhile, Suge Knight is arguing as to why his former rival shouldn’t spend years in prison.

What Did 50 Cent Say About P. Diddy’s Legal Situation?

As 55-year-old Diddy’s legal entanglements have persisted, 50 Cent hasn’t held back from chastising him for his reported offenses. The 49-year-old music star – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – spoke out again after U.S. President Donald Trump was asked if he’d consider pardoning Diddy. During a press conference held in the Oval Office, Trump admitted (via The New York Post) that while he hadn’t been following the case “too closely” and would have to “look at what’s happening.” Yet POTUS seemed open to a pardon.

Following that, “Fiddy” – in a since deleted Instagram post captured by the Post – revealed plans to derail a pardon for Sean Combs, should he be found guilty on federal charges. The Power producer didn’t mince words when explaining how he’d prevent clemency for Combs:

He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.

50 Cent – who’s also also producing a Diddy docuseries – didn’t stop there either. He eventually shared another post (which has also been deleted) in which he explained that “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect” and “doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him.” The “What Up Gangsta” rapper also opined that “there is no room for distraction” and that President Trump “would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”

P. Diddy’s arrest came months after federal raids on his homes in the U.S. and, following his arrest, he was charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and more. Years ago, President Trump and the Sean John mogul ran in similar circles, as they were among the upper crust in the New York social scene. This current situation coincides with the president handing out pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley, rapper NBA YoungBoy and more, though it remains to be seen if Diddy would receive that same treatment.

How Did Suge Knight Defend Sean Combs?

As Curtis Jackson seemingly rails against Diddy, the latter’s former rival, Suge Knight, believes some grace should be extended to him. The ex-Death Row Records CEO participated in a lengthy interview with ABC News, during which he acknowledged Diddy’s past actions. Knight – whose birth name is Marion Knight – says that the “Bad Boy for Life” performer shouldn’t be single out for employing harsh tactics in the music industry:

Don't get me wrong, he (Combs) did terrible things, but he just didn't come up with those stuff and those ideas on his own. I don't feel that they should take Puffy and lock him up and throw away the key. I think he can do so much good right now, him telling the truth about the industry. When you can pick and choose who to put on the fire pit, it’s not fair.

In 2024, Suge Knight weighed in on the allegations facing Sean Combs and, at the time, he summed up the situation as “a bad day for the culture.” Just recently, Knight also suggested Combs take the stand to share his account of events. The former record exec, who’s currently in prison and serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, doubled down on his argument that Combs should speak:

[Diddy should tell] the whole truth, nothing but the truth so help him god. That way, everybody would – history won’t keep repeating itself. It’s a long list of people in the industry that's unhappy because of the things they were being put through. And that’s the sad part about it. I feel that people in Puffy’s life, going on his journey growing up, they failed him. Do I think he made some mistakes? I think he repeats what he’s seen. He repeats what he learnt.

At this point, it’s hard to say exactly when Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial will end and a verdict will be delivered. It would only be after that that President Trump could theoretically pardon Combs for any crimes he might be found guilty of. In the meantime, it appears that both 50 Cent and Suge Knight are standing firmly in their respective positions.