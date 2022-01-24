Murder Mystery 2: Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston's Netflix Sequel Has Added A Shazam! Star And More

For more than half a decade now, most of Adam Sandler’s new movies have been housed at Netflix, including Murder Mystery. The 2019 comedy re-teamed the Saturday Night Live alum with his Just Go With It costar Jennifer Aniston, and In October of that same year, four months after it premiered on the streaming service, a sequel was greenlit. Now Murder Mystery 2’s main cast has been assembled, with Sandler and Aniston being joined by a Shazam! star and many other newcomers, as well as a few familiar faces from the first movie.

Among the more recognizable actors from the first category that can be found in the Murder Mystery 2 cast are Mark Strong, who played Dr. Thaddeus Sivana in Shazam!; Tony Goldwyn, who starred as President Fitzgerald Grant III on Scandal; Mélanie Laurent of Inglourious Basterds and 6 Underground fame; and Annie Mumolo, who co-wrote and co-starred in Bridesmaids and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar with Kristen Wiig. They’ll be joined by Without Remorse’s Jodie Turner-Smith, Plan B’s Kuhoo Verma, Terminator: Dark Fate’s Enrique Arce and Detroit’s Zurin Villanueva.

Then, along with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston respectively reprising Nick and Audrey Spitz, Murder Mystery 2 will also feature the return of John Kani’s Colonel Ulenga and Adeel Akhtar’s Maharajah. Those two were among the guests Nick and Audrey met aboard the yacht in Europe where the events of Murder Mystery unfolded. It’s a good bet our main protagonists will cross paths with these two at a new event, but because no plot details for Murder Mystery 2 have been revealed, we can’t say that for certain just yet.

Naturally there will be more actors appearing in Murder Mystery 2 than just the people listed above, and maybe there’s a chance some other characters from the first movie could cameo. But as of today, we now have our main cast for the Netflix sequel assembled. Filming will take place in Paris and the Caribbean at a yet-to-be-revealed date, though considering all these castings, it’s reasonable to assume it will kick off soon.

Behind the scenes, The Wedding Ringer’s Jeremy Garelick is taking over as director from Kyle Newacheck for Murder Mystery 2, and he also revised the script from James Vanderbilt, who penned the first movie. Although Murder Mystery was met with numerous negative reviews, nearly 31 million accounts watched the movie over its first three days of availability, and it was viewed by around 83 million accounts during its first 28 days.

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on Murder Mystery 2’s progress. Other upcoming Adam Sandler movies include Home Team, Spaceman and Hustle, all three of which will also premiere on Netflix.