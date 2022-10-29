National Treasure: Edge Of History: 7 Quick Things To Know About The Disney+ Series

With an endless amount of space to fill up with its deep library of original content, Disney+ has become the home for TV series based on various movies released by the House of Mouse over the years. Since the launch of the service in 2019, we have been treated to shows like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Andor (which expands the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story universe), and even High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, among others. And now, one of the most successful live-action adventure movie franchises released by Disney in the 21st Century will soon get the small-screen treatment.

National Treasure: Edge of History, which continues the legacy of the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced blockbusters starring Nicolas Cage as a treasure hunter who will do anything to uncover a good mystery, is coming in the form of a streaming series. Though we don’t know the status of Cage’s Benjamin Franklin Gates, and if he will pop up and steal the Declaration of Independence at some point during the show’s run, we do know quite a bit about the upcoming action-adventure series you don’t want to miss…

(Image credit: Disney+)

National Treasure: Edge of History Premieres December 14th On Disney+

The 2022 fall TV schedule has seen its fair share of new series, especially when it comes to the Disney+ output, and that will continue through the end of the year when National Treasure: Edge of History makes its debut. On December 14th, the highly-anticipated series will debut with not one, but two episodes, kicking off a new adventure set within the world of the incredibly successful National Treasure movies. Episodes will be released on a weekly basis after that.



(Image credit: Disney+)

The Series Centers On A Young Explorer Searching For A Hidden Treasure And The Truth About Her Family

The first two installments in the movies centered on Nicolas Cage’s fearless historian, cryptographer, and treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates, but there will be a new heroine this time around. Disney has announced that National Treasure: Edge of History will focus on a young woman whose life is turned upside down after she discovers that her deceased father might be the key to a centuries-old treasure. In searching for the long-missing fortune, she will also uncover truths about her own family’s history.



(Image credit: Disney+)

The National Treasure: Edge Of History Cast Is Led By Franchise Newcomers Lisette Olivera And Catherine Zeta-Jones

The movies both featured large ensemble casts with top-notch talent, and it looks like the upcoming Disney+ series will be no different. Taking on the role of Jess Valenzuela, the young adventurer at the heart of National Treasure: Edge of History is Lisette Olivera, whose previous credits include Total Eclipse and We Need to Do Something. Appearing opposite the show’s star is Catherine Zeta-Jones, who will be taking on the role of the villainous Billie Pearce, a fierce character who’ll stop at nothing to take the priceless treasure for herself.

Other members of the cast include Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, and Lyndon Smith. But those are just the newcomers, as some franchise staples are also set to appear…



(Image credit: Disney)

National Treasure Veterans Harvey Keitel And Justin Bartha Will Be Returning For The Disney+ Series

Although it is doubtful we’ll see Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Franklin Gates or Diane Kruger’s Dr. Abigail Chase (maybe they’ll be back for the long-dormant National Treasure 3), but two staples of the franchise will be reprising their roles on National Treasure: Edge of History when it debuts in December.

In April 2022, it was revealed that Justin Bartha, who portrayed Riley Poole in National Treasure and its sequel, Book of Secrets, would be coming back to the franchise, in which it appears he’ll play a slightly older version of Gates' best friend and fellow adventurer. A few months later, a teaser trailer for the upcoming series played at San Diego Comic-Con where it was revealed that Harvey Keitel would also be returning as Peter Sadusky, who first met Gates and his gang after the adventurer stole the Declaration of Independence



(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

The Disney+ Series Is An Expansion Of The National Treasure Franchise

Although we don’t yet know how National Treasure: Edge of History will be connected to the first two movies (besides the inclusion of two of the films’ stars), Disney has revealed that the upcoming streaming series will be an expansion of the franchise. Ideally, this could lead to more characters from the movies showing up at some point by the time the show wraps up, specifically Sean Bean’s Ian Howe, as Benjamin Franklin Gates’ friend-turned-enemy was one of the few roles from the actor famously known for portraying ill-fated characters who didn't die.

This “expansion” talk also leaves the door open for the show to lead to National Treasure 3, which may or may not be happening, but we’ll have to wait and see for that.

(Image credit: Disney+)

National Treasure: Edge Of History Is Set After The Movies

National Treasure: Edge of History won’t be a prequel to the 2004 movie or its 2007 sequel, and will instead take place after the events of the movies, according to Variety. Exactly when the series takes place hasn’t been officially revealed at this point, but judging by the technology featured in the show’s first trailer, it looks like the upcoming Disney+ series will be taking place now or slightly earlier.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

National Treasure Screenwriters Cormac And Marianne Wibberley Wrote The New Disney+ Series

The National Treasure: Edge of History streaming series should have a similar tone as the two movies, as the new show was created by two of the screenwriters who helped bring the franchise to life in the first place. Disney has announced that Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, often referred to as the Wibberleys, have come on to write and produce the series in addition to getting the project off the ground. Hollywood mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who was at the forefront of the first two movies, is also serving as one of the show’s producers.

There isn’t much time until we’re taken off on another epic adventure with National Treasure: Edge of History, but only for those who have a Disney+ subscription.