Disney+'s National Treasure Reveals Another Returning Film Star, Plus First Look At The New Series

Disney+ is already the home of a number of series that expand on hit film franchises, with the Star Wars and MCU worlds growing on the streaming service. The world of the two National Treasure movies is the next to get the TV treatment, and now a first look teaser trailer (seen above) provides a peek at the project that was first announced all the way back in 2020. Plus, another National Treasure film alum is coming to the show, so fans have a lot to be excited about.

The teaser trailer doesn't give away all of the action and adventure that National Treasure fans are likely expecting out of the TV show, called National Treasure: Edge of History. It does provide a look at the non-Nic Cage lead of the series, with Lisette Olivera playing DREAMer Jess, whose mission is to save a lost Pan-American treasure while also uncovering the truth about the mysterious past of her family. The footage was initially revealed at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel, which was attended by Olivera as well as many other members of the cast and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley.

Although the Disney+ series isn't slated to include Nicolas Cage or Diane Kruger at this time, one of their movie co-stars was announced as reprising his role earlier this year, with Justin Bartha returning as Riley Poole. At the SDCC panel, it was announced that Harvey Keitel will be back as well, to reprise his film role as Peter Sadusky. Both Keitel and Bartha are listed as guest stars, so viewers shouldn't expect them in the spotlight of Edge of History from start to finish, but seeing some familiar faces from the movies is worth getting excited about.

The cast is filling out nicely, particularly after the announcement that Academy Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the cast back in February. Although Zeta-Jones (as well as Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel) was absent from the SDCC panel, her character's description alone suggests that she'll fit right into the National Treasure world. She plays badass billionaire Billie, who also happens to be a treasure hunter/black-market antiquities expert.

The rest of the cast is filled out by actors with profiles that aren't quite so high just yet, but the show could change that. Zuri Reed plays Tasha as Jess' friend who joins the treasure hunt, Antonio Cipriano is the conspiracy theory expert/goofball Oren, Jordan Rodrigues as Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her for as long as they've known each other, Jake Austin Walker as the dreamy musician who comes from a long line of treasure hunters, and Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross. Jerry Bruckheimer is back in the franchise as executive producer as well.

Unfortunately, Disney+ (opens in new tab) has not yet announced a premiere date for National Treasure: Edge of History, with the teaser trailer only saying that the original series is "streaming soon." It's not clear how "soon" that could be, but it's extremely safe to say that Edge of History will be available long before a third National Treasure film, if that second sequel to the original 2004 movie ever happens. The first sequel, called Book of Treasures, hit theaters all the way back in 2007.

For now, you can always revisit the two National Treasure movies streaming with a Disney+ subscription and hope that Edge of History becomes one of the best shows on Disney+ whenever it ultimately premieres.