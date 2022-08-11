Disney+’s National Treasure Series Connects To The Films, But What’s The Deal With Nic Cage?
Is Ben Gates going to show face?
The streaming service Disney+ has allowed several classic series to find new life, sometimes by bringing back original franchise stars (like when Emilio Estevez returned to The Mighty Ducks… temporarily), and sometimes starting completely over with new faces. Check out the 2021 series Turner & Hooch if you want to see what that movie might look like without Tom Hanks. Another classic franchise is going to get revived when National Treasure: Edge of History lands on the streaming service, but what role – if any – if movie series star Nicolas Cage going to have?
The cast and creative team behind the upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History made the rounds at San Diego Comic-Con in July, teasing the type of globetrotting adventure that fans of the treasure-seeking storylines can expect. A lot of details were shown in this making of clip, but it was executive producer Marianne Wibberley who connected the dots between the two Nicolas Cage movies and this new series, telling CinemaBlend:
It makes sense, sort of, that Nicolas Cage wouldn’t be in the cards for the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History, so that the new show can establish its own cast and get its legs underneath itself from a story perspective. The Disney+ show isn’t lacking for star power. In addition to the aforementioned Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel, the new show is bringing on Catherine Zeta-Jones in a significant role, and we anticipate her making things very difficult for our next generation of treasure hunters.
But, how exciting would it be if future Disney+ seasons of National Treasure: Edge of History eventually came up with a storyline where the new cast of treasure seekers had to cross over with “rock star” Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) to complete a mission that catapults them around the globe? There have been rumors of a planned National Treasure 3 for years, and Cage has opened up about the candid reasons it hasn’t happened yet. However, plugging Cage into an existing streaming series is an easier way for fans to get another blast of Cage in this classic role, without committing himself to a full-blown theatrical experience.
We know the series is coming. And if the third movie finally happens, it might give Nicolas Cage the opportunity to buy a cave that he’s had his sights on. Who knows with Cage? We’ll dig deep into Edge of History when it drops onto Disney+ at some point in 2023.
