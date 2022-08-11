Disney+’s National Treasure Series Connects To The Films, But What’s The Deal With Nic Cage?

The streaming service Disney+ has allowed several classic series to find new life, sometimes by bringing back original franchise stars (like when Emilio Estevez returned to The Mighty Ducks … temporarily), and sometimes starting completely over with new faces. Check out the 2021 series Turner & Hooch if you want to see what that movie might look like without Tom Hanks. Another classic franchise is going to get revived when National Treasure: Edge of History lands on the streaming service , but what role – if any – if movie series star Nicolas Cage going to have?

The cast and creative team behind the upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History made the rounds at San Diego Comic-Con in July, teasing the type of globetrotting adventure that fans of the treasure-seeking storylines can expect. A lot of details were shown in this making of clip , but it was executive producer Marianne Wibberley who connected the dots between the two Nicolas Cage movies and this new series, telling CinemaBlend:

It’s an extension. It’s an expansion of the universe, set 17 years later. Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel) is 17 years older. Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) has published two more books, (and) has a podcast. Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) is a big rock star in this world. He’s a treasure hunter rock star. He’s not IN the show. Sorry. We’re still trying to reel him in for (something). But, you know, it’s still the same. It’s just a younger cast, and we have cameos by characters in the movies, but a young cast with female-centric stories.

It makes sense, sort of, that Nicolas Cage wouldn’t be in the cards for the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History, so that the new show can establish its own cast and get its legs underneath itself from a story perspective. The Disney+ show isn’t lacking for star power. In addition to the aforementioned Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel , the new show is bringing on Catherine Zeta-Jones in a significant role, and we anticipate her making things very difficult for our next generation of treasure hunters.

But, how exciting would it be if future Disney+ seasons of National Treasure: Edge of History eventually came up with a storyline where the new cast of treasure seekers had to cross over with “rock star” Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) to complete a mission that catapults them around the globe? There have been rumors of a planned National Treasure 3 for years, and Cage has opened up about the candid reasons it hasn’t happened yet . However, plugging Cage into an existing streaming series is an easier way for fans to get another blast of Cage in this classic role, without committing himself to a full-blown theatrical experience.