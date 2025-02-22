NCIS: Tony & Ziva Finally Wrapped, And I Did Not Have Michael Weatherly Celebrating In A Tub On My Bingo Card This Year

After premiering the prequel series NCIS: Origins last September on CBS, the NCIS franchise is continuing to expand with its highly-anticipated spinoff NCIS: Tony and Ziva, which is aimed to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule. The new show, which will be available with a Paramount+ subscription, will see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their titular fan-favorite roles. Production kicked off in Budapest over the summer, and now filming has finally wrapped. And Weatherly celebrating all that in a tub was not on my 2025 Bingo card.

The DiNozzo actor has been posting a lot of content while filming in Budapest, from the locations to the food and even the fun breaks the crew took. So it’s not so surprising that the Bull alum commemorated the end of filming on X. However, what was surprising was how he celebrated:

Ahhh… finally wrapping Season 1 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva… and feeling how much I love bath tubs. pic.twitter.com/RfBlTEYrWZFebruary 20, 2025

He posted this image of himself in a tub, saying he was “feeling how much I love bathtubs.” Considering all of the action sequences and stunts he probably had to do the last several months, it does seem like a fitting and relaxing way to celebrate the production wrapping.

It may be unusual that Weatherly is celebrating with a nice bath, but it’s very likely that there was some big wrap party or there will be some big wrap party. It’s nice to do a little celebrating alone, though, however, it’s still pretty crazy that he would drop a photo like this out of the blue. Although, it's definitely a fun way to keep fans engaged and on their toes.

It’s exciting to know that NCIS: Tony and Ziva has wrapped filming, especially since it means it shouldn’t be too long until Paramount+ drops the first looks of the new spinoff. It might still be a while until there’s a premiere date or even a trailer, but it’s good news that filming has wrapped. Plus, knowing Weatherly, he will probably keep fans occupied by sharing more photos from filming overseas.

Paramount+ first announced in February 2024 that there was going to be a spinoff centering on Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, and of course, it was as exciting as ever. Although some people may have gripes with the NCIS: Tony and Ziva title, especially since there are other characters involved, the fact that it’s even happening trumps everything else. Plus, Weatherly's own enthusiasm and sense of humor about it all, has me thrilled about him and de Pablo returning to the NCIS universe.

The excitement for the Tony and Ziva spinoff is certainly building every day, and it’s becoming more real with filming finally complete. Hopefully, it won’t be long until more details come out about the show’s premiere, but fans will just have to wait in the meantime. It will be worth it, though, knowing that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will be back on screens together very soon.