There's One Moment About Taylor Swift's Life Of A Showgirl Announcement Myself And The Fans Just Can't Get Enough Of

At 12:12 a.m. on August 12, Taylor Swift made it official with some help from her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. In a clip from the New Heights episode coming August 13, Swift revealed that the name of her 12th album will be The Life of a Showgirl. In all of the excitement and breaking down the orange easter eggs, one specific moment from the announcement stuck out to me, and it seems the Swifties agree.

Well, Taylor Swift broke the Internet, so when her website countdown clock hit 00:00 in the early Tuesday morning hours and then errored out, I headed over to the New Heights Instagram page and was thrilled to find the new clip. There’s one person, however, who may have been more excited than any of us, and that’s Travis Kelce. I could not stop rewatching the clip to see the giddy smile on his face.

(Image credit: New Heights Instagram)

Look at this man, with his tongue out and everything! I certainly wasn’t the only one to notice this, as one fan wrote in the comments:

Look at Travis!!! lol He is a kid at Christmas!! He is so friggin' proud of her!!

A lot of people have said a lot of things about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, but for me, I absolutely love to see a man supporting his woman like this, with unadulterated joy.

As theories continued to be debated regarding what the upcoming Taylor Swift project will entail, several other fans stopped to swoon over the Kansas City Chief’s enthusiasm for his girlfriend’s big moment. More comments included:

Travis’s face before is the best! – Sharlet Strandlund

– Sharlet Strandlund He was so excited for her to announce it 😂🥰 – Sophie Walter

😂🥰 – Sophie Walter He is giddy it’s adorable I love this family for her 💜💜 – Amy Grzeskiewicz Barcliff

💜💜 – Amy Grzeskiewicz Barcliff He looks so damn proud of her – Alison Gotto

– Alison Gotto Look at that smile on his face😍😍😍 He is so proud of her! 😍😭😍😭😍 – Jessica Wunderlin

😍😭😍😭😍 – Jessica Wunderlin Look at how proud Trav is of her, and covered in gold confetti 🎉 – Lynn Streifert

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for two years now, and they regularly show support for each other’s careers, whether that’s Swift attending Kansas City Chiefs games or Kelce exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties at concerts. The tight end even made an appearance on stage at one Eras Tour show, and many fans think Swift had a secret cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

This latest move is the ultimate in mutually beneficial agreements, with Taylor Swift announcing The Life of a Showgirl on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. I’ll definitely be tuning into YouTube at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to see more of Travis beaming with his girlfriend by his side. It looks like we’re going to get a cover reveal, so will she give a release date? Will we learn more about the super secret music video she reportedly just filmed?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only time will tell, but in the meantime I know I’ll be firing up my Disney+ subscription for another rewatch of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.