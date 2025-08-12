Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift As Podcast Guest In Adorable Video, And Fans Are Already Freaking Out Over The Album Easter Eggs

The rumors are true: Taylor Swift is officially going to be the next guest on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. Fans have been hoping for the pop superstar to make an appearance on the show ever since she and Travis Kelce started a relationship, and the brothers haven't been shy about alluding to her in other episodes. Naturally, the fandom exploded when the quick video of Travis and Taylor went live online, and not just because it confirmed that she'll be bantering with the Kelce bros quite soon. There are seemingly Easter eggs pointing towards her twelfth studio album in the background, and a big announcement seems to be on the way.

The video was posted simultaneously across Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, quickly accumulating thousands and thousands of views... and no shortage of eagle-eyed viewers noticing a suspicious amount of orange, more than a year after the Eras Tour gave fans a reason to start watching out for the color. Take a look:

For a video that's just 13 seconds long, there's a lot to be found in it beyond the adorableness of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's exchange, complete with "Sweetie" from the NFL player and an F-bomb from the Grammy winner. Viewers were quick to notice that the subtitles for Swift were orange compared to Kelce's yellow, as well as an orange block with "T.S." in the background. Not to mention a jar of friendship bracelets!

Even her lipstick color could be a sign that the podcast – which releases on Wednesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET – is another sign that news about her next album could be coming. Throw in how her website began showing a countdown to 12:12 a.m. ET on August 12 against a glittery orange background, and is there any surprise that fans are freaking out?

Some of my personal favorite Easter egg comments on all of the videos posted across the internet came from Instagram. Take a look:

@ mrs.frazzled : "WHATS THE ORANGE BEHIND HER HEAD? TAYLOR SCOOCH OVER"

"WHATS THE ORANGE BEHIND HER HEAD? TAYLOR SCOOCH OVER" @ annalee15 : "THE ORANGE TS?!?! EXCUSE ME?!?!? Will keep spiraling over this thank you so much"

: "THE ORANGE TS?!?! EXCUSE ME?!?!? Will keep spiraling over this thank you so much" @ in.ddawn : "And mind you ORANGE SUBTITLES."

: "And mind you ORANGE SUBTITLES." @lightcreativeart: "This video is 13 seconds long! All of the books behind them are about artists! One of them (Extraordinary Records) is about albums with cool vinyl art! There are TS squares behind them (orange, red, white) and a glass of friendship bracelets behind Taylor! They talk about 'color' first thing! His sweatshirt says Miracle! GAHHH 🧡🧡🧡"

Other than the flood of comments on the New Heights podcast's Instagram account, I found that my other favorites came not from X or Facebook or YouTube, but rather from TikTok. There are too many fun ones to list them all, but read on for some of the most memorable from fans! (Comments edited for content and clarity.)

kelseyedodson: "🧡🧡 Not my husband pointing out Taylor’s words are in orange."

Syd: "The LIPSTICK tone being orange & not her typical red…. ❤️‍🔥🧡"

chels 🫶🏼: "THE FRIENDSHIP BRACELET JAR."

The Halloween Housewife: "Not the orange glitter T.S. behind them on the shelf…. 😩🧡"

taylor.mf: "ORANGE LIPSTICK 🧡"

I'm not an avid user of TikTok, but just seeing the names of all the accounts weighing in on New Heights' post put a smile on my face. In addition to all the fans posting orange hearts, exclamation points, and messages of glee, there were comments from major brands. There's the NFL account saying "holy moly," the Empire State Building account saying "GUYS I CAN'T RN," Zillow with "I’m hyperventilating," Ulta Beauty with "watching this clip on repeat like…" and Buffalo Wild Wings with "sat." Special credit goes to the NFL account for also reposting the clip with "EVERYBODY STAY CALM" on its account.

Check out the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast episode with Taylor Swift on Wednesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET, and be sure to swing by the singer's website at any point after 12:12 a.m. ET on August 12 for whatever her big, orange, glittery news is.