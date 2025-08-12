Lisa Rinna 'Thought She Would Die' Without Her Phone On Traitors, But She Explained Why She Actually Loved It

In just a few short years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on TV right now. The competition series, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, recently shot its upcoming fourth season, which will include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna. She thought she'd hate having no phon while filming opposite host Alan Cumming, it turns out she totally loved it.

The Traitors Season 4 cast list is full of reality TV royalty, including multiple stars of the Real Housewives franchise. Fans are eager to see how she'll do in the duplicitous game, and she recently spoke about just how immersive it was without her phone. In a TikTok from her podcast Let's Not Talk About The Husband, she shared what it was like do disconnect, offering:

They take your phone from you and you don't have your phone. And I will tell you it was the greatest thing to ever happen. All of a sudden no responsibility. The only responsibility I had was to play the game. I didn't have to look at an e-mail, I didn't have to do anything. It was like freedom.

Considering how long Lisa Rinna has been a public figure, and how active she typically is on social media, one can only imagine how clarifying this ultimately was. Now I'm especially eager to see the way she plays The Traitors, and how unplugging helped her see what's going on in the game of deception. Give us Season 4, you cowards!

Lisa Rinna is great on reality TV, so it should be fascinating to see how she navigates the Emmy-winning series when The Traitors finally returns. Aside from her long tenure on RHOBH, she also famously appeared on Season 4 of The Celebrity Apprentice (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription).

Later in that same clip from her podcast with husband Harry Hamlin, she further spoke about what it was like being away from her phone while competing on The Traitors. Rinna said:

If you can manipulate yourself somehow to where you get to be in the moment like that... I thought I would die without my phone. I loved it.

Obviously this was an extenuating circumstance for the 62 year-old actress and reality star. As she explained, once she got back to reality she had to once again be available by the phone, answering e-mails and the like. Still, it sounds like she'd recommend an extenuating period away from electronics to center one's mind.

Lisa Rinna went on to say that being unplugged during filming has positively influenced her behavior upon returning home. Now she's clinging to her phone less, as she put it:

Addiction, addiction, addiction. And this was like rehab.

Honestly this makes a ton of sense. Although it might be hard for many of us to find a way to unplug without the opportunity of filming a reality competition show.

You can see the full clip of Rinna's conversation with Harry Hamlin from their podcast below.

While The Traitors Season 4 doesn't currently have a release date, the previous three seasons have all arrived on Peacock in February. So while we aren't expecting to see the new batch of episodes as part of the 2025 TV schedule, hopefully we get more information about the forthcoming season sooner rather than later.