Netflix Fans Have Been Clamoring For A Suits Reboot, And Creator Aaron Korsh Responded

There’s a TV show that’s been dominating on Netflix as of late, and it’s not Stranger Things – or even one of the streamer’s original productions for that matter. We’re talking about Suits , the legal drama that aired for nine seasons on USA Network. It’s tough to pinpoint just what caused this spike in popularity, which has kept the series in the platform’s trending list. Nevertheless, it continues to surge and, as a result, many are now clamoring for new episodes to be produced. With that, creator Aaron Korsh responded, sharing honest thoughts on the possibility of such a production coming to fruition.

At this point, it really is hard to ignore the immense success the beloved series has found within the streaming realm. There have certainly been rare instances in which TV shows have found new life after generating massive viewership numbers on a digital platform. Back in 2021, Netflix actually renewed Manifest for a fourth and final season after the former NBC offering made a splash on the service. It certainly wouldn’t be impossible for Suits to experience the same good fortune. However, Aaron Korsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that a revival is not in the works and list the conditions under which one could happen:

Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…

The EP certainly makes fair points. Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers strikes , production on most TV series and films has halted. Both of the aforementioned guilds are currently looking to earn better wages, residuals, ownership of likeness and more from studios. And even when that situation is resolved, there’s still the matter of a streaming service or network reaching out with an offer. Again, that all doesn’t mean a reboot could never happen but, at this point, it’s likely one won’t happen anytime soon.

Aaron Korsh isn’t the only member of the creative team to have spoken out on the possibility of continuing the show. Fellow EP Gene Klein addressed the likelihood of producing new episodes that continue the adventures of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams’ Michael Ross and co. Klein, like Korsh mentioned that nothing is set in stone at this point, but he stands at the ready to receive an official call.

Premiering on USA in 2011, the series focuses on the lives and careers of the employees at New York-based law firm Pearson Hardman. At the heart of the action was “closer” Specter and his associate attorney, Ross, who won cases greatly due to the latter’s photographic memory. Other key players included the likes of Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson (who would later headline a spinoff), Sarah Rafferty’s Donna Paulsen and Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane. Whether or not the producers would be able to round up the cast for a new season. There’s a particularly big question mark over the potential involvement of Markle, who exited the show in Season 7 after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

More immediately though, it would appear that the cast, producers and writers are focusing on the Hollywood strikes. Amid the Netflix surge, the scribes have opened up about how little money they’ve received in residuals. Others involved in the show haven’t been happy as well. Gabriel Macht, who was mostly pleased with the renewed popularity, also used this viral moment in time to make statements about the strike. So as Aaron Korsh indicated, a lot would have to happen for the show to make a comeback.