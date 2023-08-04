Gabriel Macht Met A Suits Fan Who’d Seen The Series 17 Times, And Now He Has A Challenge For All Of You Watching On Netflix

Suits ran on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, and it certainly had a dedicated fanbase during that time. However, the legal drama has soared to new heights of popularity thanks to it being made available for Netflix subscribers back in June, and that’s after already being easily streamable with a Peacock subscription for a while now. Now Gabriel Macht, who starred in all nine Suits seasons as attorney Harvey Specter, has issued a challenge to all of you watching on Netflix, and this comes after he met a fan who’s seen the series 17 times.

While Macht certainly wasn’t an unknown actor prior to Suits’ debut thanks to projects like Behind Enemy Lines, The Good Shepherd, The Spirit and The Audrey Hepburn Story, it’s safe to say that the USA show remains his biggest credit. So it’s hardly surprising he went on Instagram to talk about Suits hitting Netflix, and he also mentioned having met this passionate fan who’s watched the show so much:

It was really great to see such big fans of the show [Suits]. I actually met someone who had seen the entire series all 9 seasons, 134 episodes, 17 times. Now, I just got news that Suits, all the seasons had dropped on Netflix in the U.S. and Canada. I guess they got a 2 year deal.

Macht’s statement isn’t entirely correct, as only the first eight seasons of Suits are available on Netflix; if you want to stream Season 9, you’ll need to go to Peacock. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped so many people from streaming Suits on Netflix, to the point that between July 3 and July 9, the show collected 3.7 billion viewing minutes on the platform (per Deadline). If I had to guess, this fan Macht mentioned was likely a fan of Suits during its original run, where the only way to watch it was to either catch new episodes live, DVR them/the odd reruns or purchase the seasons on DVD. Now it’s significantly easier to make your way through all 134 episodes, especially with this Netflix drop.

Between that and this two-year deal, Gabriel Macht has issued the following challenge for the most passionate Suits fans out there, whether you were on board with the show from the beginning or have only recently discovered it:

So you have two years to catch up with this fellow. Seventeen times for all the people who haven’t seen it and for all the people who have seen it, you got some work to do.

Of course, Macht isn’t the only actor who’s benefitting from Suits crushing on Netflix, as it’s a silver lining for costar Meghan Markle amidst her other projects at the streamer struggling to get off the ground. Markle played Rachel Zane in the show’s first seven seasons, and the show’s other notable actors during that period included Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres. In Suits’ final two seasons, Macht, Hoffman and Rafferty were joined in the main cast by Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill and Katherine Heigl, with the former two having previously been recurring players.

Even though we’re coming up on the four-year anniversary of Suits’ conclusion, executive producer Gene Klein has said that while there haven’t been any “serious conversations” about a revival, he is “expecting a call at some point” on that subject after seeing how well the show’s been doing on Netflix. If a Suits revival does end up happening, we’ll let you know, but until then, check out the other best shows to binge watch on Netflix, both exclusive to the platform and otherwise.