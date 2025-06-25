After Sutton Foster's Younger Crushed On Streaming, EP Darren Star Weighed In On Possibly Doing A Revival

Sutton Foster's Younger brought laughs to TV Land and beyond for seven seasons between 2015 - 2021, but even critically-acclaimed shows on cable networks often don't reach large audiences. In fact, even when the episodes became available streaming with a Hulu subscription and Paramount+ subscription, droves of new fans didn't start streaming. Now, it seems that Younger just needed the right streamer! The seven seasons arriving on Netflix have been a big hit, and now executive producer Darren Star is weighing in on whether there's a future for Younger in the 2025 TV schedule or beyond.

The comedy starring Broadway icon Sutton Foster (who most recently has been making headlines tied to Hugh Jackman) arrived on Netflix back in January 2025 in the U.S., and Deadline reports that data released by the analytics platform Luminate reveals that Younger occupied seven of Netflix's U.S. Top 10 spots from January - May of this year. The success on the streamer was evidently what Darren Star had in mind even while the comedy was still in production, saying to the outlet that "it was made to be bingeable" and "every episode sort of had a cliffhanger."

So, could Younger's success on Netflix translate to more episodes, like what happened with Manifest and Lucifer, if enough people keep watching with a Netflix subscription? That remains to be seen, but Star's comments on the idea of a revival suggest that all fans need is for the stars to all align. The executive producer said:

I would do some sort of revival. It’s something I would be very excited to pursue, and just in these conversations I’ve had with the cast, it’s something they would be excited to do if the timing was right for everyone. I have to say, the cast had the most amazing chemistry with each other, and it was a real, delightful experience for all of us to make that show together.

In addition to Sutton Foster, Younger starred Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor, and Peter Hermann, and I know I'd like to see Hilary Duff back on TV after How I Met Your Father's too-soon cancellation. The show that started with a single mom (Foster) in her 40s pretending to be 26 to try and land a job in publishing evolved over the years, ending with Liza in a new position but an undetermined future. According to Darren Star, that bodes well for Younger having a future. He told the outlet:

It left it open ended, it wasn’t a definitive choice, but there is definitely a full circle feeling to it. I think that she’s now running the company; it’s still his company, and she’s running it. So I do think that there’s a lot of story; there’s a new chapter for those characters.

Darren Star is no stranger to hit shows on Netflix, as he also created the very successful but occasionally divisive Emily in Paris. Elsewhere, he also created Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City, spinoff And Just Like That..., and Uncoupled. I for one find it endearing that Younger still seems to have such a special place in his heart, considering the success of Emily in Paris and And Just Like That... as two current ongoing series. Could there truly be a future for the former TV Land comedy?

There are a lot of stars that will have to align if the goal would be to bring the full cast back together for a reunion, and Darren Star reacted to the pitch of Older as the title for a followup by saying "I think that’s what we’d have to call it at this point." For now, fans can just keep revisiting the seven seasons of Younger as they stream on Netflix, with fingers crossed for Sutton Foster and Co. to potentially reprise their roles at least one more time.