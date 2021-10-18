Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Mila Kunis Movie

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive is certainly set to be one of the most demanding roles of Mila Kunis' career, and it could very well be the dramatic vehicle that the Black Swan star has yearned for — assuming, of course, the adaptation matches the novel’s success. Co-starring Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, and Connie Britton, we’re still learning more details about this upcoming streaming movie, but what we know about it so far already has us intrigued. Here’s what you should know about Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive.

Luckiest Girl Alive Stars Mila Kunis, Who Also Produces

Though she got her start on Fox’s long-running That ‘70s Show, Mila Kunis has proved herself to be quite an adaptable dramatic actress throughout the past decade. Her celebrated supporting turn in 2010’s Black Swan remains one of her best to date, and her recent starring turn in this year’s awards season hopeful Four Good Days proves that she wants to push herself and see where she can take herself as a movie star. Now, she’ll be at the forefront of Luckiest Girl Alive, which is definitely set to be one of her darkest performances to date. And the expanding actress is certainly confident in it; she’s also credited as a producer.

Luckiest Girl Alive Follows A Successful New York Businesswoman Who Must Confront A Dark Truth From Her Traumatic Past

Similar to the book that inspired it, Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive will follow Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued, business-focused, hard-working woman who has made quite a grand life for herself, especially as a high-standing, well-to-do woman working at a glossy fashion magazine. She has it all, particularly with a high-profile Nantucket wedding on the way. But when a documentarian invites Ani to tell her side of the story regarding a shocking crime from her high school years, she must confront a traumatic, devastating truth that threatens to dissolve the glamorous, meticulous life that this woman has crafted for herself.

Luckiest Girl Alive Is Based On The Book Of The Same Name By Jessica Knoll, Who’s Writing The Screenplay

As it was revealed by the author herself, Luckiest Girl Alive was a personal, soul-searching, and cathartic book for Jessica Knoll. It's more than fair to say that her voice is crucial to the novel’s success. It makes sense, then, that Knoll would be the one to write Netflix's film adaptation. Though it wasn’t an easy process, as we’ll discuss in more detail later, the writer gave it her all, and one hopes that all that tenacity pays off whenever the streaming exclusive arrives on Netflix.

Luckiest Girl Alive’s Supporting Cast Includes Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Connie Britton, Justine Lupe, Chiara Aurelia, And More

Along with Mila Kunis in the lead role, Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive will feature the supporting talents of Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Scoot McNairy (Argo), Connie Britton (Promising Young Woman), Justine Lupe (Succession), and Chaira Aurelia (Fear Street: Part Two - 1978). Their roles haven’t been confirmed yet, but that will change whenever we near closer to the film’s streaming debut.

It’s The Latest Film From The Handmaid’s Tale Emmy-Nominated Director Mike Barker

You may not recognize the name, but Mike Barker has proven his credentials with several high-profile projects. Most notably, the director was twice Emmy-nominated for his work on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Also, Barker called the shots on episodes of Hit & Run, Fargo, Versailles, Z: The Beginning of Everything, Outlander, Broadchurch, The Smoke, and the upcoming The Sandman, to name a handful of shows. On the big screen, the filmmaker made A Good Woman, Shattered, To Kill a King, Best Laid Plans, The James Gang, and Eddie and the East Coast Bouffants. While Barker has a number of film credits to his name, he hasn’t made a movie in well over a decade; Luckiest Girl Alive will be his first feature since 2007. But throughout this prestigious television career, the director has only continued to impress — a trend that'll hopefully continue here.

Luckiest Girl Alive Was Filmed Throughout This Past Summer In New York City And Toronto

It’s a tumultuous time to make a movie. Or TV. Or, well, anything, for that matter. Especially as we navigate our pandemic world, it’s harder than ever to get a film off the ground. Nevertheless, despite the harsh difficulties of the world at large, Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive was finally able to move forward this past summer. Daily Mail shared photos of filming in New York City, and production also took place in Toronto. Following its wrap before the cold months blew in, Luckiest Girl Alive was officially in the can and soon ready for its release.

Previously, The Adaptation Was To Be Produced By Reese Witherspoon

There’s no denying that Reese Witherspoon has become one of the most literate producers. The Oscar-winning A-list actress is quick to celebrate the many books that inspire her, and she has gotten several notable adaptations off the ground — on both sides of the camera. That tradition was set to continue with Luckiest Girl Alive (per Variety back in 2015). However, for reasons that remain unknown, Witherspoon left the project. Or, at least, she’s not expected to be involved in the movie that'll premiere on Netflix. It’s unclear why Witherspoon opted not to make it under her production house; she has a number of projects in the works at the moment, so it’s understandable if the producer was just too busy to devote her attention to this particular one. Alas, whatever the reason, it wasn’t meant to be.

Jessica Knoll Is ‘So Grateful’ For Luckiest Girl Alive’s Producers For Never Giving Up On The Adaptation Throughout A Six-Year Process

It’s never easy bringing something from the page to the screen. While Jessica Knoll’s Luckiest Girl Alive was an instant critical smash when it hit bookshelves in 2015, the belabored film adaptation has been an extensive six-year process for the first-time screenwriter. Even though it's based on her own text, Knoll went through multiple drafts and, later, redrafts, as she detailed on her Instagram post when announcing Mila Kunis' casting in February 2021. Knoll expressed her gratitude for the people who "never gave up on this project" and fought hard to get it made. Thankfully, the movie appears to have wrapped production and it's expected to come out sometime next year, though no release date has been announced yet.

Luckiest Girl Alive is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022.