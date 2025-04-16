Lindsay Lohan Is Setting Up Her First TV Drama, And I Couldn't Be More Pumped About The Creative Team

Lindsay Lohan has seen a bit of a resurgence in popularity over the past several years. When it comes to the film medium, she’s bounced back in a big way with Irish Wish and Our Little Secret (both of which are streamable with a Netflix subscription). On top of that, she’s co-headlining the upcoming Freakier Friday. While Lohan’s success in the film industry continues, it seems she’s also jumping into the realm of TV. She just landed her first small-screen drama, and I love the talent that’s involved behind the scenes.

The former child star is circling her first leading TV role ever, and it’s Hulu’s Count My Lies, which is based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Stava. According to Variety, the story centers around a young woman named Sloane Caraway – described as a compulsive lawyer – who cons her way into a nanny job with an affluent family – the Lockharts. It seems that Sloane bites off more than she can chew, though, as it turns out the brood has more than a few skeletons in the closet that are going to come to light.

At present, Lindsay Lohan is reportedly attached to play the lead role of the sly Violet Lockhart, and the star will also serve as an executive producer. The prospect of Lohan digging into some dramatic material is exciting on its own. However, what adds to that is the fact that the show is being penned by former This is Us writers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. This TV drama, which has yet to officially be greenlit, is also being developed by Berger and Aptaker’s The Walk-Up Company production banner.

This is Us (which is streamable in its entirety with a Hulu subscription) is arguably one of the most popular shows to have debuted on network TV within the last decade. Created by Dan Fogler, the series centers around members of the Pearson family and those in their orbit. During its six-season run on NBC, the show was lauded for its layered storytelling as well as its compelling performances. Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker were able to steer the ship effectively and, given their work on the Emmy-winning show, I’m confident that they could bring those same sensibilities to Count My Lies.

It’s interesting to think that Lindsay Lohan doesn’t really have any straightforward dramatic credits on her resume. What I’m hoping is that she’ll be able to bring the necessary gravitas that’ll apparently be required for the role of Violet. She’s arguably in good hands, considering the former TiU executive producers are in the mix. With any luck, they can provide material that’s not only attuned to Lohan’s skills but can also challenge her as a performer.

During these past few years, it’s been interesting to watch the “Lohanaissance” dominate conversations in some circles. Lohan has truly begun a new chapter in her professional life, and she doesn’t seem to be letting up. People in her orbit seem happy for her as well, including Freakier Friday co-star Manny Jacinto, who’s excited to be a part of his co-star’s recent wave of projects. Speaking of which, the aforementioned Disney legacy sequel was recently screened, and Lohan was “overwhelmed” by the positive responses.

We’ll have to wait and see if Count My Lies ends up moving forward at Hulu and, if it does, I could see it becoming a highly anticipated title due to its lead actress. Let’s hope Lindsay Lohan’s collaboration with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger proves to be fruitful. In the meantime, look over the 2025 TV schedule to see what’s headed to a network or streamer soon.