Original Shōgun Director Explains The Big Issue He Has With Hulu's Series, And I Couldn't Disagree With Him More
This was his perspective.
One of the biggest TV hits of 2024 was Shōgun, the adaptation of James Clavell’s same-named novel that can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. However, this wasn’t the first time this epic story had been translated for the small screen, as Shōgun was previously brought to NBC in 1980, just five years after the book was published. Jerry London, who directed all five episodes of that first miniseries, recently shared the big issue he had with Hulu’s take on the source material, and I can’t help but disagree with him on this opinion.
London, whose extensive TV movie directing work also includes Chiefs and Ellis Island, told THR that because of the great lengths that Hulu’s Shōgun went to differentiate itself from the miniseries he made over 40 years ago, he felt that the final product “is not entertaining for an American audience.” He elaborated:
Look, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but to say that the new Shōgun didn’t care about the American audience is missing the point. This series was meant to be enjoyed globally, as it’s easier than ever for people around the world to enjoy the same kind of programming compared to in 1980. Plus, considering that Hulu’s Shōgun was met with widespread critical acclaim from professional reviewers stateside, not to mention is well reviewed by fans on various sites (for instance, it boasts an 86% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes), clearly this show’s not lacking in American fans.
Also, while I do agree that Toranaga’s clash with his political rivals was very much at the center of Hulu’s Shōgun, it’s not as though John Blackthorne and Toda Mariko had been shoved to the side, and that includes the exploration of their relationship. London also had this to say about the miniseries’ quality:
Considering that this is a Japanese-based story comprised almost entirely of Japanese actors, I agree it was wise for creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks to go in this direction. I’m curious about the people who Jerry London was speaking to that didn’t care for Shōgun since they’re clearly in the minority. And while Shōgun did indeed clean up at the Emmys, which included performance wins for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, I wouldn’t go so far as to say all the other drama programming it went up against weren’t worthy competition.
Regardless, even Jerry London wasn’t that impressed with Hulu’s Shōgun, there’s more than enough love to pass around for this piece of prestige television. In fact, while it was initially conceived as a miniseries just like its predecessor, Shōgun Seasons 2 and 3 entered development last May. As of January, when Shōgun also crushed at the Golden Globes, the writers room was roughly six weeks from finishing their work on Season 2, so we’ll keep you apprised in when specific information about the next batch of episodes is shared.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Reacher's Alan Ritchson Knows Fans Joke About His Character's Lack Of Gym Time, And I Love That He Doesn't Try To Hide How Ridiculous It Is
Fans Are All Over Netflix’s New Rom-Com La Dolce Villa, But Don’t Sleep On Amazon’s Popular Valentine’s Weekend Release