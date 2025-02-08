After Shōgun Won Big At The Critics Choice Awards, Hiroyuki Sanada's Words About 'Authenticity' Make Me Want To Watch It All Over Again
Here's what the Shōgun powerhouse lead told us.
Nearly a full year has passed since the premiere of Shōgun on FX and streaming for viewers with a Hulu subscription, but the 2025 TV schedule continues to be a source of triumph for the historic drama. Not long after winning in some key categories at the Golden Globes and months after making history at the Emmys, the drama and its cast cleaned up at the long-delayed Critics Choice Awards. In perfect timing, the CCAs took place just days after I spoke with star Hiroyuki Sanada about the show, and he placed special importance on "authenticity."
Shōgun led the Critics Choice Awards nominations with a total of six, and ultimately won almost every category that it possibly could with a total of four. Along with Best Drama Series, Hiroyuki Sanada won Best Actor in a Drama Series, Tadanobu Asano won for Best Supporting Actor, and Moeka Hoshi won for Best Supporting Actress. Anna Sawai was in the running for Best Actress but lost to Kathy Bates for Matlock, whereas Takehiro Hira couldn't win Best Supporting Actor simply because his co-star already did win it.
All in all, it was a great night for Shōgun, shortly after I spoke with Hiroyuki Sanada on the red carpet of SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, where he was being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The actor had already earned recognition for the sheer number of films and TV shows he'd worked on over the years, in my humble opinion, but Shōgun is arguably the pinnacle. When I spoke with Sanada – who was also an executive producer on the series – about what it means to him that he received this award directly in the wake of Shōgun, and he said:
Notably, Shōgun used subtitles for all of the dialogue in Japanese rather than directing the actors to speak English, as might be otherwise expected in Western media. The approach clearly worked, as the show was immensely popular when it released episodes in the 2024 TV schedule, received an order for Season 2, and continues to clean up on the awards circuit. At SCAD TVfest, Sanada went on:
The actor/producer went on to joke that he's now "old enough" for a Lifetime Achievement Award, but it's clear that his career definitely isn't over. He's attached to Season 2 of Shōgun, although details remain scarce about the next batch of episodes and if/how they'll continue the story from the first round. After all, by the end of Season 1, several of the key characters were dead!
If you missed Shōgun the first time again – or, like me, are just in the mood to rewatch it after Hiroyuki Sanada's comments about authenticity – you can find the full first season streaming on Hulu now. The show has won award after award after award for good reason, and I have to believe that it holds up on more than one watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Caved And Read The Attack On Titan Manga Before The Finale, But The English Dub Actors Just Revealed Something Crazy To Me About Spoilers That Blew My Mind
'I'm Glad They Trusted Us': NBC's Found Star Talks Taking Over Law And Order: Organized Crime's Time Slot To Air After SVU