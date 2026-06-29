Outlast: The Jungle's Marshall Alleges Team Charlie Killed An Endangered Species On The Show

Team Charlie of Outlast: The Jungle has been making headlines quite a bit as of late, and they're receiving blowback again. Recently, the group -- consisting of Wes Saunders, Braxton Fish, and Brett Johnson -- has responded to fans calling them misogynists, and other former teammates shared their thoughts on them. Now, there's an allegation from another cast member, who claims they killed an endangered species while filming the show.

Marshall Strain, who was part of Team Delta, spoke to Positively Uncensored about the show and alleged that Team Charlie killed a crocodile that was an endangered species. He laid out the supposed situation, saying it began when Brett "Buddy" Johnson got on top of a creature:

He was swimming in a river, and then he sees it, and he gets on top of it, and he looks at the safety team and the camera people like, 'Hey, can I kill it? Is it good to kill?' Because, crocs are an endangered species. Caiman, you can kill and eat, but crocs, it's endangered.So they were like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, you can kill it.' So he kills it and then like, they realize, 'Oh, like this is a crocodile.'

Obviously, that purported scene wasn't shown to those with Netflix subscriptions, who helped the reality series top the charts amid its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. According to Strain, Buddy killed the endangered croc after it was incorrectly identified as a Caiman species by the on-site safety team.

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Marshall Strain didn't specify what, if any, penalty there was for what occurred, but the Outlast: The Jungle production team apparently did not let Team Charlie eat the crocodile they killed. That said, Strain took issue with the way the situation was handled, saying Charlie had an unfair advantage with the way the show solved the problem of needing to take the crocodile:

So this was like on day four before they had fire. So they gave him an equal amount of poundage of [chicken] meat...but they gave it to him like four days later after they had fire already. I'm like, bro...Just give it to them the day of to play it out because now it's an advantage because that croc would have gone to waste because they didn't have fire.

Team Charlie made it a point to emphasize that they never stole anything from other teams, but they also didn't say anything about receiving a crocodile's worth of chicken meat once they obtained fire. I tend to agree with Strain that they should've gotten the equivalent poundage of the food on the spot, as it does feel unfair considering the killed game wouldn't have stayed fresh for four days.

It's interesting to hear a bit about what goes on behind the scenes on Outlast: The Jungle. I had wondered if there was a production crew that informed the contestants what they could and couldn't hunt on location, and Marshall Strain even said there was a resort on the island where the entire crew stayed overnight between filming. And here I thought it was a remote location!

Outlast remains one of the best reality shows I've seen this year, with some likening it to how Survivor was during its early seasons. I would like to know more about that reported crocodile situation and learn whether the situation was above board. Of course, there's also a possibility that Marshall Strain could've misunderstood the situation or that the whole scenario played out differently than intended.

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For those who haven't seen Outlast: The Jungle yet, head over to Netflix to stream it. The previous two seasons, which take place in colder climates, are available as well and totally worth a watch!