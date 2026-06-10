The Internet Is Just Finding Out Survivor Tribes Can Hear Love Island Parties Filming Next Door

It’s not exactly a secret that Love Island and Survivor both film in Fiji near one another. However, this week the news blew up as fans found out the shows film so nearby that members of some of Survivor’s tribes can allegedly hear the Love Island cast partying across the water. Given Survivor keeps its own cast cold and hungry, there’s obviously been a lot of responses. Let’s talk it out.

What We Know About Survivor Filming By Love Island

It was actually members of the Survivor cast who confirmed this is a thing. Season 49 winner and Season 50 early ousted contestant Savannah Louie said she couldn’t hear the other show on 49, but said during 50 that she could “at one point.”

Tbt to when Savannah confirmed she could hear the Love Island villa during Survivor 50 #Survivor50 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ySy5gdJoZMJune 7, 2026

Reports about both shows noted the two series frequently overlap.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

While it sounds like filming was in tandem during Season 50, as well, I do think it’s worth pointing out Rizo did not hear the other show while he was on the island, so it’s unclear if this is a frequent phenomenon. Plus, other Season 50 star Tiffany said they might film at the same time, but called hearing the other island “a lie” in a separate social post. This had fans speculating about whether it’s actually the ousted Survivor contestants who are able to hear Love Island from Ponderosa, as Savannah was not ousted in 49 but was ousted way before Rizo and Tiffany ( who both made it close to the end ) in 50.

In general, CBS is known as a network for some of the best reality television , and originally ran both shows, though Love Island has been available with a Peacock+ subscription since Season 4.

Despite filming both in Fiji, there are not a ton of ways they overlap, save two. First, they sometimes share crew members. While the producers, hosts and more are different on both shows, The Sun reports that some of the technical workers, camera operators and more crew members are locals from Fiji who may do jobs across both shows.

Apparently, the Ponderosa location is the same location Love Island contestants and crew stay at while filming. However, an insider says there’s “no interactions allowed whatsoever” between the two casts. “Separation rules” are enforced if both shows film at the same time and house contestants at the Mana Island Resort.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: CBS)

Either Way, The Internet Seems Delighted About This Development

It’s unclear if Survivor contestants really hear anything while they are alone with their thoughts and their empty stomachs pre or post-merge. I do think it’s is fascinating there is overlap between the Survivor and Love Island casts. I particularly didn’t realize the infamous Ponderosa setup was the same as the other show’s base camp, and I wonder how they keep everybody separate in order to make sure the ousted Survivor contestants don’t leak.

I’m not the only fan curious about the arrangement. In fact, when Internet users also found out, many of them had amusing responses about what crossovers could look like.

When they vote someone off of Love Island they should have to go join the Survivor cast - Phoenix

We need a proper Love Island and Survivor crossover season where all the starving Survivor contestants start hooking up and the hot people in swimwear from Love Island start going feral - Mason

Survivor should let love island use exile island - KFJDGH

Hear me out: Love Island and Survivor are filmed on the same island. Next season they need to do a contestant swap of whoever gets voted off, see who can last until the end. - maybe-clare

I cannot imagine most of the cast members on Love Island agreeing to what the Survivor tribemates go through, except for maybe spicy narrator Rob Rausch . I’m sure Rausch would just catch a bunch of snakes and hang out. Meanwhile, I kind of could see at least some Survivor cast members on Love Island. I said some!

Meanwhile, Survivor used to travel to a different location every single season, but has been setup on Fiji every season since 2016. Love Island premiered in 2018, so the two shows have been side-by-side for some time. It doesn't seem to be an every time season thing, necessarily. Survivor 51 already filmed while Love Island 8 is in production now. However, Season 52 of Survivor is already ready to get rolling. So we'll have to wait and see. I'm very interested in more details about this whole setup, however. Jeff-- where you at?