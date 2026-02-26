Surprise! Paramount Just Scored A Major Victory Against Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros
I didn't see this happening.
It wasn't that long ago that Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery felt like a done deal. Paramount Skydance kept trying, however, and amidst all the threats of legal action and snarky comments thrown both ways, it appears that Netflix is surprisingly officially throwing in the towel.
Netflix heads Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters issued a joint statement amidst news that WBD was given a significantly more attractive offer by Paramount Skydance. Variety shared the statement, which seemingly all but confirmed WBD originals won't be available with a Netflix subscription in the near future:
Ted Sarandos publicly said just days ago that if Paramount Skydance wants to acquire WBD, they need to make a better offer rather than try to circumvent the process through other tactics. It seems as though someone there got the memo, and it was such a big offer that Netflix had no choice but to back out of the race rather than up the number once again.
Reading between the lines, it sounds like Netflix's team believes that Paramount Skydance is planning to overpay for Warner Bros. Discovery. Of course, Paramount Skydance likely has people on their end crunching numbers as well, and the acquisition seems likely now. Netflix's statement continued, perhaps to give shareholders an idea of what its plans are now that it won't be acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, or its extensive library of shows and films:
Based on that, it sounds like the focus will be to put more money into upcoming Netflix shows and movies and continue to work with big directors and actors to bring more original content to the platform. It sounds like a solid strategy, if not the only other strategy without another major studio on the market to acquire.
While Netflix subscribers may be bummed the deal is not going through, there were notable critics of the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery that may be happy to hear it's no longer planning to make a play for the studio. Director Christopher Nolan was one person against the deal, saying it would be "a huge blow" to the film industry.
Talks about Paramount Skydance acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery have gone back for a couple of years, and there's no immediate understanding about how it would work. It may be something that both parties have yet to fully understand themselves, and we won't see how it shakes out until they're officially merged. Personally, I'm just excited for the possibility of a giant crossover between the DC Universe and Star Trek, but who knows how or if that'll happen.
While not official, it appears that Paramount Skydance will officially acquire Warner Bros Discovery in the near future. Keep with CinemaBlend for more updates when they're available, as well as other unexpected twists in this story.
