A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Dexter Sol Ansell Dressed Up As Egg For His School's World Book Day, And He Wins

I'm sad A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' run on the 2026 TV schedule is already over, but I'm happy that we're already getting updates on the cast as we wait for Season 2. Dexter Sol Ansell, for example, is at school and celebrating World Book Day in the best way.

World Book Day in the UK is a holiday for children who are in school, who receive a voucher which can be spent on books. It seems Sol Ansell's school is celebrating by dressing as their favorite book characters, so obviously, he had to go as Egg. Check out the photos from his Instagram Stories posts below:

I mean, if you have the costume and shaved head, why wouldn't you go as Egg? Apologies to any other child who rocked a character outfit on a school day, but I fear no one is topping Dexter Sol Ansell this year.

I think what I love the most about this is that the young actor seems to thoroughly enjoy playing Egg, to the point he's comfortable representing the character at school. Not every child actor gets that experience, as we've heard stories from actors in similar positions, like Star Wars' Jake Lloyd, who experienced bullying by children. Jealousy can impact anyone, but, unfortunately, kids can have a once-in-a-lifetime experience sullied by stuff like that.

Dexter Sol Ansell seems like a happy 11-year-old in general, and celebrated his casting in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms by eating scrambled eggs. It feels as though the young actor has a promising future in Hollywood, especially as his performance as Egg continues to get approval from everyone, from fans to George R.R. Martin.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms isn't wasting time and is already filming Season 2, so it's possible it only helps that Dexter Sol Ansell dressed up as Egg for his school day. This only ensures he'll be ready for any scenes he has to film afterward, though I say that mainly as tongue-in-cheek. I have no idea if he's currently filming on the set or if he's between scenes, considering production began back in December. In any case, I'm hoping he's able to have a great school and work balance, and is having a blast while still enjoying being a kid.

While we wait for Season 2, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. As someone who loved Season 1, I do hope the series maintains its positive tone and gives us a version of a hero in Westeros I've hoped for since the original Game of Thrones.