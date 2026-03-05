James McAvoy’s F-Bomb-Laced Take On Being Friends With Samuel L. Jackson Is Giving Me FOMO
The Beast and Mr. Glass are friends.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I’m pretty sure that if I ever met Samuel L. Jackson, I would be quite starstruck. Still, I had no idea that even other movie stars feel that way. James McAvoy appeared alongside Jackson in M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, and the actor admits he still gets a bit starstruck because, in addition to working together, the pair still talk.
McAvoy has played everything from the leader of the X-Men to a monster with superpowers. The latter role, Split, acted as a stealth sequel to M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable, and its success resulted in the movie Glass, which brought McAvoy together with Jackson and Bruce Willis. Speaking with Empire, the Beast actor drops an F-bomb in describing what it's like to be treated as an equal by one of the greats. He said…
To be fair, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson are both professional actors who are working in Hollywood on films that are frequently of about the same scale. The fact is that the two men should be seen as equals. However, McAvoy himself clearly has trouble seeing things that way.
And Samuel L. Jackson has seen incredible success, the kind few actors achieve. He’s been in massive franchises, including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, resulting in him being one of the highest-grossing actors ever. McAvoy clearly sees Jackson as a step above professionally, and he considers his relationship with Jackson a significant career accomplishment. He continued…
Some actors in Hollywood don't have the best reputation, but Samuel L. Jackson appears to be one of those people that everybody loves. Any story from the set involving Jackson tends to be about how nice he is, how professional he is, or just how cool he is.
I can certainly appreciate the feeling. There are colleagues of mine whom I hold in very high regard, even though we may technically do the same job. Sometimes you just appreciate being in the same orbit as somebody that you respect. The X-Men actor feels that way about Samuel L. Jackson. I bet there’s somebody who feels that way about James McAvoy, too.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.