Logan Paul Said He'd Box Any NFL Star That Challenged Him, But 'Ducked' Le'Veon Bell When He Answered

Ever since Logan Paul and Tom Brady had that dust-up over wrestling not being as challenging as professional football, the Paul brother has been eager to prove that's not the case. Specifically, it seems he wants to prove he's just as athletic as a top-caliber NFL athlete, which led to him trying to set up a boxing match to prove it.

During his Impaulsive podcast, Paul offered $1 million to "any football player" who could come to his gym for a boxing match. If they defeated him, they'd get the money. Retired NFL running back Le'Veon Bell was quick to respond, but it doesn't seem like Paul is interested in that matchup based on the exchange between the two.

Le'Veon Bell Took Logan Paul Up On His Challenge, But The WWE Star Made Excuses

After a successful career as a running back, Le'Veon Bell retired from the NFL in 2021 to focus solely on professional boxing. He's had three fights since and sports a professional record of 2-1. He seems like the perfect opponent to answer Logan Paul's challenge. However, when he called him out on X, Paul replied with the reasons he won't be accepting:

A.) You’re not in the NFL B.) You can actually fight so I’d have to properly train, meaning I’d have to step away from WWE (which I won’t do, especially not for you) C.) There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise Ofc YOU want the opportunity, I’m a goldmine for retirees like you. But gg

Le'Veon Bell is retired, but after eight years in the league, I think he'd forever be categorized as an NFL star. Plus, I'm not sure why he's so concerned about taking on Bell when he fought Floyd Mayweather, who is generally considered one of the greatest champions of all time.

Bell wasn't buying the reasons and made it clear he felt Logan Paul was just making excuses. He replied, goading the WWE superstar some more, but was left on read:

THIS MF A 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 Bro said 'you can actually fight' 😭😭 So he’s telling everyone he wants to fight someone who he feels can’t fight 😂 that’s what we call DUCKING.

Logan Paul has a valid point about needing to stay healthy to prepare for WrestleMania 42, especially with all the injuries plaguing The Vision. Still, I can see Le'Veon Bell's point that Paul gave a weak excuse, especially when one of the reasons is that he's too well-trained a boxer. The implication is that Paul wanted to fight an NFL star who had zero experience, hoping to score an easy win.

The Incident Highlights A Common Complaint About The Paul Brothers' Boxing Matches

The exchange brought forth a common complaint that combat sports fans have had about the Paul brothers when it comes to boxing. The brothers have been accused of being very selective about their opponents, presumably to ensure they have the advantage in the ring.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On The Paul Brothers (Image credit: ImPaulsive Podcast) Jake Paul Was Asked About Joining Logan In WWE, And I'm Shocked By His Response

Jake Paul, for example, has several wins over celebrated MMA fighters, some of whom held championships in the WWE. Of course, they weren't professionally trained in boxing, however, and were able to be knocked out by Jake quite handily. Then there's the Mike Tyson fight, in which he fought a legendary boxer who was clearly well past his prime.

Logan Paul faced the same scrutiny during his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, in which he was much heavier, taller, and younger than his competitor. Despite that, Mayweather still seemed to handle business, with some alleging he even knocked out Logan briefly in the ring.

Since being called out, Jake Paul responded by taking a boxing match where he was a clear underdog to Anthony Joshua. As of writing, it doesn't seem like Logan Paul is interested in doing the same, but maybe with enough goading from Le'Veon Bell, he could be coerced. I'd love to see this fight, personally, especially if I can stream it with my Netflix subscription.

For now, I'll just settle for watching Logan Paul on Monday Night Raw, which is on Netflix on Mondays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm still eager to see who challenges him at WrestleMania 42, and if he accepts their challenge.