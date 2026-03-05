As The Bear Approaches Its End, Jamie Lee Curtis Is In Her Feels About Being No. 1 On A Call Sheet

According to Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear will end with Season 5 . That news went around about a month ago as she posted about wrapping up production on The Bear’s fifth installment . Now, she’s been asked about it again. However, as we prepare for this show to end, I think we should also pay attention to the Oscar-winner’s thoughts about being No. 1 on a call sheet and her place on the FX series' call sheet.

Jamie Lee Curtis Said The Bear Will End With Season 5

Back in February, Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to post a photo with her on-screen daughter, Abby Elliott. In her caption, she wrote that The Bear cast “FINISHED STRONG!” and went on to explain that she got to “finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear.” Then, a few weeks later, during an interview with Access Hollywood , she was asked about the FX series potentially ending. In response, she said:

But everybody’s confirmed the show is ending. I don’t understand why that’s such a [big deal]. Unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told [everyone],’ I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it.

So, per Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear will end after its fifth season. If the show follows the release structure it's had since its premiere, it could mean that we’ll get the final episodes during the summer on the 2026 TV schedule . However, while we wait for confirmation on all of that, let’s take a look at another sentimental thing the Everything Everywhere All At Once star said about her time on this beloved series.

She Also Reflected On Being No. 1 On Call Sheets, But Being No. 19 For The Bear

The Bear potentially coming to an end wasn’t the only thing Jamie Lee Curtis has recently gotten sentimental about on Instagram. Around the same time she posted about wrapping up production, she also uploaded an image of the call sheet. She’s No. 19 on it; however, she’s had her fair share of No. 1’s throughout her career. Sharing her thoughts on this topic, the actress wrote:

I started out with two lines on an episode of Quincy M.E. and as I've moved through my now surprisingly long career, I have made it all the way up to being number one #1 on a call sheet, but really nothing makes me happier than to be in the middle of the herd, number #19 on a call sheet, a member of a crew, a cast, a community telling stories that blow your mind. Every day, every single day I get to wear the clothes of a character expands me and how I look at the world. I thank God every day for Donna.

Jamie Lee Curtis made her debut on The Bear as Donna, Carmy, Sugar and Michael’s mom, in Season 2. In total, she’s appeared in six episodes so far, and like Jon Bernthal, who plays Michael, she is a very vital guest star on the FX series. Clearly, she loves having this role, too. It does not matter to her that she’s not No. 1 on the call sheet (I’d guess Jeremy Allen White is); she’s simply overjoyed to be part of this cast and this project.

Now, it’s time to look forward to these last episodes. Season 4 of The Bear ended with Carmy telling Sydney that he was planning to leave the restaurant, and (at least to me) it was very unclear if he was making the right decision. So, we’ll have those waters to wade through when the series returns alongside the Berzatto family drama that’s always ongoing.

No matter what, it’ll be worth streaming with a Hulu subscription . However, the mix of knowing how much Jamie Lee Curtis loves working on this program and that this could be The Bear’s final season makes me want to see what happens next even more.