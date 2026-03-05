High Potential Got Renewed For Season 3 (But It’s Coming With A Big Change)

Amid its dominant second season on the 2026 TV schedule , High Potential has been renewed for a third season. Likely to no one’s surprise, the hit series led by the talented and hard-working Kaitlin Olson was picked up for more episodes. However, there is a surprise within this news, as the mystery show will also be facing a big change behind the scenes as it moves forward with its junior season.

High Potential Has Been Renewed For A Third Season

At the moment, High Potential is airing the second half of its sophomore season after a lengthy hiatus . So, as people continue to tune in weekly, the show’s Instagram uploaded a cute video of the cast hugging to celebrate the Season 3 renewal. Take a look:

Man, I love seeing the whole gang together and happy, and I cannot wait to see what mysteries they solve in a third season. Odds are, a ton of fans are in the same boat because High Potential has proven to be a massive success for ABC.

After moving its timeslot up an hour to 9 p.m. in 2026, the year's first episode brought in 12.33 million views across ABC, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the first seven days it was out, per Deadline . That’s leading the fall episodes’ average by 3% when you combine both streaming and Nielsen data.

To put those numbers in perspective, in 2026, only one other show has drawn in more viewers, per Nielsen data, and that’s Paramount+’s Landman, which had an average of 13.24 million viewers.

On top of all this, High Potential’s renewal came on the heels of ABC picking up Abbott Elementary for a sixth season, while both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville got renewed, too.

So, with all that being said, this show has the potential to keep growing and succeeding. However, it will be doing that under new leadership.

High Potential’s Showrunner Has Stepped Down

Now, while I expect High Potential not to change much on-screen, it is facing a big shift behind the camera. Per Deadline, Todd Harthan is stepping down as showrunner. He has been an executive producer and the showrunner since day one of this mystery, so it will be interesting to see how the series moves forward without him.

He’s leaving to shift his focus over ot the live-action book-to-screen adaptation of Eragon. He’s working on it with Christopher Paolini, who wrote The Inheritance Cycle series and is co-creating and showrunning the adaptation.

So, come Season 3, there will be someone new calling the shots over at High Potential.

Have no fear, though, because it sounds like the current showrunner will leave the series in a great place for a new person to step in. That's because Harthan told Deadline that where Season 2 concludes will be a “exhilarating push-off into a potential Season 3.”