‘Cringing For Dear Life.’ Critics Have Seen Vladimir, But Did The Netflix Thriller Leave Them Hot Or Just Bothered?
Rachel Weisz brings the heat with Leo Woodall.
There are plenty of sexually explicit movies to stream on Netflix, and with the release of Vladimir starring Rachel Weisz and Leon Woodall, you may have another title to add to your list. The book-to-screen adaptation centers around an unnamed, fourth wall-breaking college professor whose already-complicated marriage and career are thrown off-kilter when she becomes obsessed with a new colleague. Critics are “cringing for dear life” over the series, described in equal parts “cheeky,” “repellent” and brimming with “unhinged lust,” so let’s dive into their reviews.
‘Disgusting And Alluring In Equal Measure’
Kelly Lawler of USA TODAY gives the series — which premiered on the 2026 TV schedule on March 5 — 3 out of 4 stars, saying Rachel Weisz delivers “the good kind of cringe.” She warns that anyone with the tendency to dive behind the couch from second-hand embarrassment might struggle, but it’s worth it to experience its “gripping” and “addictive” commentary. Lawler continues:
Vladimir also makes use of the fourth wall-breaking device perfected by Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Fleabag, and critics had thoughts about that.
‘Will Have You Cringing For Dear Life’
Belen Edwards of Mashable says that in some aspects, the series is “too cheeky for its own good,” and while Rachel Weisz makes a strong attempt to bring something new to the direct-to-camera addresses, she doesn’t quite pull it off. More from the Vladimir review:
Vladimir also stars John Slattery as the protagonist’s husband and Ellen Robertson as their daughter Sid, as the following critic says the series satirizes Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z equally.
‘More Silly Than Sexy — And That’s Not A Bad Thing’
Taylor Gates of Collider gives the new Netflix series 8 out of 10, admitting it’s not perfect — it has some bite, Gates writes, but stops short of drawing blood. However, the writing is sharp, the dialogue witty, and it celebrates the female gaze. It’s a hell of a lot of fun, the critic says, writing:
Rachel Weisz’s comedic performance is drawing praise in pretty much all of the reviews I’ve seen, including this one:
‘Weisz Is Reliably Magnetic’
When it comes to slapstick comedy, Alison Herman of Variety says the leading actress nails the art of playing “hot and bothered in an inappropriate setting,” but the series overall stops short of being wholly satisfying. Herman explains:
Critics just can’t stop talking about Rachel Weisz performance and how seeing events through her perspective colors the entire series.
‘Blunts Nearly Ever Emotion But Unhinged Lust’
Angie Han of THR calls Vladimir “boldly prickly” and “fascinatingly slippery,” writing that if we dig into our deepest desires, we may discover that it’s more relatable than we’re comfortable admitting. Han continues:
It sounds like there is a lot going on in the eight 30-minute episodes that make up Vladimir — which is to be expected after that ridiculously provocative poster — and while the critics pointed out several flaws, it sounds like most of them recommend it as your next Netflix binge.
All eight episodes of Vladimir are streaming now with a Netflix subscription.
