'Completely Inexcusable': Britney Spears' Rep Shares Update After Singer's DUI Arrest
Ever the headline-maker, Britney Spears is once again in the news for something sadly other than creating pop bops with snazzy choreography. Less than a month after celebrating the sale of her music catalog to publisher Primary Wave, with competing rumors for why she made that decision, Spears is facing new legal troubles after she was arrested late Wednesday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The pop star, whose dancing social media posts always get her followers talking, is said to have been driving in Westlake Village, not far from her residence, when she was pulled over by California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. PT. Officials soon brought her to a nearby hospital to draw her blood to figure out her blood alcohol content. She reportedly wasn’t beyond the legal limit of .08 in California, according to TMZ, but police are still within their rights to charge drivers who are driving erratically.
Nearly six hours after she was first pulled over, Spears was booked into a Ventura County jail around 3:00 a.m. PT. It took around three hours for her to be let out as a “cite and release” around 6:00 a.m. PT. According to Deadline, the Sheriff’s Office report is missing a reason for the arrest, so it’s unclear if the DUI charge will be pushed or dismissed. At this point, she’s scheduled to appear in a Ventura County Superior Court on May 4.
Britney Spears' Rep Shares Statement With Update
In the hours after Britney Spears was released from county jail, a representative reached out to members of the press with a statement that points to the celeb's intention to right this wrong. In their words:
This arrest comes months after the Crossroads star dealt with the fallout from her ex Kevin Federline's tell-all memoir, where he said some "unbelievably horrible things" about her, at least in her eyes. The memoir also retouched upon the point when Spears' partying lifestyle led to her losing custody of her sons for a time. Considering the rep brought up her spending time with her kids, one can only hope this arrest situation doesn't cause any further famililal rifts, legal or otherwise.
At this time, Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account, but it's likely she'll get it going again once the dust has settled.
